Dolphins vs Patriots LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

Follow here Dolphins vs Patriots Live Score
How to watch Dolphins vs Patriots Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 1:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass
USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Dolphins vs Patriots: match for the in NFL Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Chile
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Spain
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Canada
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
USA
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass and Paramount +
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass and Fox Sports
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Peru
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, October 29th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
Statements from the Pats
“If you have to continue in the process, as I say it is difficult when the results are not there, you have to continue improving, I feel that we definitely left some things there but always at the end of the day we fought, the defensive line gave me the time I needed, Today I know that when I have time I can do, read offensive, I appreciate those details. For me it's always about the team. I have a lot of confidence in myself and I'm not going to sit here, I believe in myself, I do it through work."
Record
Players to watch
On Miami's part we have Tua Tagovailoa with 7 games played, 15 touchdowns, 2,092 yards and 2,040 completed yards, with the longest pass of 69 yards, 6 intercepted passes, 9 times sacked, 6 turnovers and 1 lost fumble. With an effectiveness of 71% passes per game.
How does Miami get there?
Their last victory was against the Panthers on August 15, with a 42-21 victory. Against the Giants they still won 31-16, being a great week for the Dolphins, but this next week will be the best game they will ever have. the season, with a Chiefs on November 5, then the Raiders and the Jets will follow.
This duel against the Pats will be key to arrive with great confidence to arrive confident against Kansas, a possible Super Bowl game.
How do the Pats get there?
They are 2-5, being last in the American Conference of the AFC East group. His Pats schedule is simple, Washington, Colts and Giants will be his next 3 games. Until December 18th it will be their most complicated game when facing the Chiefs.