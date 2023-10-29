Dolphins vs Patriots LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match
Photo: Pats

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Dolphins vs Patriots Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Dolphins vs Patriots live, as well as the latest information from the Hard Rock Stadium.
How to watch Dolphins vs Patriots Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2023

USA Time: 1:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Dolphins vs Patriots: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Dolphins vs Patriots: of Sunday, October 29th, 2023 in several countries:

Statements from the Pats

Mac Jones spoke after one of the games that gave the team confidence against the Bills. Showing happiness with the result. Where he has regained his confidence.


“If you have to continue in the process, as I say it is difficult when the results are not there, you have to continue improving, I feel that we definitely left some things there but always at the end of the day we fought, the defensive line gave me the time I needed, Today I know that when I have time I can do, read offensive, I appreciate those details. For me it's always about the team. I have a lot of confidence in myself and I'm not going to sit here, I believe in myself, I do it through work."

Record

The last time these two teams met was on 09/17/23 with a 17-24 victory for Miami. The Patriots haven't won since 1/1/23 at 23-21. But the Dolphins dominate the last 3 most recent matchups. The victory that New England fans remember most was when they won on 09/15/23 with a 43-0 score.
Players to watch

On the Pats side we have Mac Jones. His numbers are as follows with 7 touchdowns, more than 1,480 yards and 1,395 completed yards, with 7 intercepted passes, 2 lost balls and another two fumbles. Him getting sacked 13 times. With an effectiveness of 67% in passing effectiveness.
On Miami's part we have Tua Tagovailoa with 7 games played, 15 touchdowns, 2,092 yards and 2,040 completed yards, with the longest pass of 69 yards, 6 intercepted passes, 9 times sacked, 6 turnovers and 1 lost fumble. With an effectiveness of 71% passes per game.

How does Miami get there?

Miami comes from losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, in a game where they were dominated by Jalen Hurts, until the second and third quarters they played much better. With Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill they dominated on the ground and in the air. Being a great game in the third and fourth. Even though Miami lost, it has 5 wins and 2 losses. Being above the American Conference in the AFC East group.
Their last victory was against the Panthers on August 15, with a 42-21 victory. Against the Giants they still won 31-16, being a great week for the Dolphins, but this next week will be the best game they will ever have. the season, with a Chiefs on November 5, then the Raiders and the Jets will follow.
This duel against the Pats will be key to arrive with great confidence to arrive confident against Kansas, a possible Super Bowl game.

How do the Pats get there?

The Pats are coming off a win in their last game against the Bills with a score of 29-25. In a dramatic game. Where New England started winning by 10 points, in the fourth quarter they increased their streak from the last quarter with 13 points. Because in the second and third quarters they left with 3 points. Mac Jones gave a great effort and managed to play a good game. With two touchdowns and 272 yards.
They are 2-5, being last in the American Conference of the AFC East group. His Pats schedule is simple, Washington, Colts and Giants will be his next 3 games. Until December 18th it will be their most complicated game when facing the Chiefs.
Where are you going to play?

Hard Rock Stadium will host this game, in Miami Florida. With a capacity of 75,540 spectators. With a cost of 115 million dollars. Opened to the public on December 1, 1987. It is home to the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Dolphins vs Patriots!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
