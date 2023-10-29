Broncos vs Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Broncos vs Chiefs Live Score
How to watch Broncos vs Chiefs Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:25 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass
USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Broncos vs Chiefs: match for the in NFL Match?
Statements from the Broncos
“His defense of him is playing very good football. They have been playing their best football. They have good guys in front of them. They have wonderful good things, they train extremely well. They make big plays so I think the most important thing for us is the schedule, you know when we get to the Red Zone we have to capitalize. If I think they do it very well, the best thing we can do is be physically good in front of them.”
Statements from the Chiefs
“If I would say so far we have played important games like this, those could be really big, I have to continue to be better, but we are taking steps in the right direction. Maybe so, I mean I think the way Travis is able to recognize coverages is probably even better, I mean he's played against everyone, I think he's found great ways to get open.”
Players to watch
On the Broncos side, we have Russell Wilson, the Denver quarterback has not been at his best, with 13 touchdowns, with more than 1,396 completed yards, 4 intercepted passes, 20 sacks, 3 turnovers and 2 fumbles . With an effectiveness of 66% passing effectiveness. Rushing yards with 7.4.
How do the Broncos get there?
Their next games will be against the Bills, Vikings, Texans and Browns. A simple schedule, with high probabilities of wins for the Broncos. They continue to hit rock bottom within the American Conference with 2 wins and 5 losses in the AFC West.
How do the Chiefs get there?
Their next commitments will be like an early Super Bowl, Miami Dolphins and Eagles. Without downplaying the importance of the game against the Raiders and Packers.
Kansas is positioned first in the AFC West of the Western Conference with 6 wins and 1 draw.