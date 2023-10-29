Broncos vs Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:25 AM26 minutes ago

Follow here Broncos vs Chiefs Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Broncos vs Chiefs live, as well as the latest information from the Empower Field en Mile High Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:20 AM31 minutes ago

How to watch Broncos vs Chiefs Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday 29th October, 2023

USA Time: 4:25 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:15 AM36 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Broncos vs Chiefs: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Broncos vs Chiefs: of Sunday 29th October, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday 29th October, 2023

16:25 hrs

 In NFL GamePass

Bolivia

Sunday 29th October, 2023

16:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Brazil

Sunday 29th October, 2023

16:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Chile

Sunday 29th October, 2023

15:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Colombia

Sunday 29th October, 2023

15:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Ecuador

Sunday 29th October, 2023

15:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Spain

Sunday 29th October, 2023

11:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Canada

Sunday 29th October, 2023

16:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

USA

Sunday 29th October, 2023

16:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass and Paramount +

Mexico

Sunday 29th October, 2023

14:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass and Fox.

Paraguay

Sunday 29th October, 2023

15:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Peru

Sunday 29th October, 2023

15:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Uruguay

Sunday 29th October, 2023

16:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Venezuela

Sunday 29th October, 2023

15:25 hrs

In NFL GamePass
4:10 AM41 minutes ago

Statements from the Broncos

Russell Wilson spoke prior to this game where he commented on the most important game of this week against Kansas.


“His defense of him is playing very good football. They have been playing their best football. They have good guys in front of them. They have wonderful good things, they train extremely well. They make big plays so I think the most important thing for us is the schedule, you know when we get to the Red Zone we have to capitalize. If I think they do it very well, the best thing we can do is be physically good in front of them.”

4:05 AMan hour ago

Statements from the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes spoke before this game against the Broncos, talking about the Chiefs' moment and about Travis.
“If I would say so far we have played important games like this, those could be really big, I have to continue to be better, but we are taking steps in the right direction. Maybe so, I mean I think the way Travis is able to recognize coverages is probably even better, I mean he's played against everyone, I think he's found great ways to get open.”
4:00 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

On the part of Kansas City we have Patrick Mahomes, the chiefs' quarterback this season has recorded 15 touchdowns, more than 1,967 completed yards, 6 intercepted passes, 1 turnover, 7 times sacked, with a percentage of 70% effectiveness passing and 6.5 rushing yards per attempt.
On the Broncos side, we have Russell Wilson, the Denver quarterback has not been at his best, with 13 touchdowns, with more than 1,396 completed yards, 4 intercepted passes, 20 sacks, 3 turnovers and 2 fumbles . With an effectiveness of 66% passing effectiveness. Rushing yards with 7.4.

3:55 AMan hour ago

How do the Broncos get there?

The Broncos are coming off a win against the Packers in a super tight game. Where Denver started winning in the first quarters. Green Bay tried to recover, but a victory that injected confidence after losing 2 consecutive weeks.
Their next games will be against the Bills, Vikings, Texans and Browns. A simple schedule, with high probabilities of wins for the Broncos. They continue to hit rock bottom within the American Conference with 2 wins and 5 losses in the AFC West.

3:50 AMan hour ago

How do the Chiefs get there?

The chiefs have won their last 4 games, in the last game they had against the Chargers they won 31-17. They had no mercy on Denver either, but as the game against the Jets and Vikings was very close on the scoreboard, ending with a point difference in favor of the Chiefs.
Their next commitments will be like an early Super Bowl, Miami Dolphins and Eagles. Without downplaying the importance of the game against the Raiders and Packers.
Kansas is positioned first in the AFC West of the Western Conference with 6 wins and 1 draw.

3:45 AMan hour ago

They meet again

One more episode of the Chiefs against the Broncos, on October 12 they faced each other in Arrowhead where Kansas suffered from lapses in the game, but no more than the Broncos. The chiefs dominated the first 3 quarters, and in the last quarter Denver began to react, but it didn't go any further. The score ended 19-8. This will be one more test to reaffirm Mahomes' good moment, a new opportunity for Russell Wilson to help his team.
3:40 AMan hour ago

Where are you going to play?

Empower Field Stadium at Mile High is the home of the Denver Broncos, located in Denver, Colorado. With a capacity for 75,125 spectators. With a cost of $400,700.00. It was opened in 2001 to the public. Apart from being used for NFL events. It is home to the Colorado Rapids, an MLS team.
3:35 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Broncos vs Chiefs

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo