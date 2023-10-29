Lons Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In an interview, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised coach Mike McCarthy: "I would say he has a vast knowledge of professional soccer. He's really paid his dues. He's experienced just about everything. He's been very analytical about his mistakes, which we all make a lot of. But he's always been pragmatic in addressing the ways that aren't working in the team, which are always numerous. But the most important thing is that the players believe in him. And I believe in him. And he has a great track record. He has all those things. And he's a Super Bowl winner. So they're rare. So I think he really brings the whole package to the table. Does he have all the answers? Of course he doesn't. You can't have all the answers. And nobody has them all in one, you've won a Super Bowl, you're in rarefied air. Don't do more than that, but don't let me talk out of both sides of my mouth. Don't do less than that. But it's important to understand what the trends are and what has worked for the other team. But let me generalize with you: 99% of our players' and coaches' time needs to be spent on what we do and how we do it. If we don't do what we do, right, and we don't make the basic adjustments, like philosophically, how the Rams are planning to stop us or how the Rams are planning to run against us. Let's just generalize that instead of specific facts, but let's be specific about how we block, specific about how we attack. Specific about how we know what our assignment is. That's the big adjustment. There's a term called "getting them moving". And it seems like when you give any receiver the ball, get him going early in the game, give him a couple receptions, that seems to be contagious as to what he does in the next quarter and the next quarter. So, to a certain extent, we need to get Tolbert moving. We need to get him some receptions early on. The same thing can be said, frankly, about the others. So the balls need to move. That's a challenge. But it's not enough to move them just to make sure everyone is playing, you have to move them based on where they're not, in the opposition. Anyway, I know this is all pretty elementary, but it's pretty proven, I think we've gotten better and we're doing a much better job with our routes, how we're running our routes, doing a much better job of being in sync with Dak (Prescott). I think all of that will start to show and it will show in all phases of our offense, whether it's in the middle of the field or in the red zone, where we have really good stats, but we want it to show when we get to the red zone and get some touchdowns."
NFC East
The Cowboys, in the NFC East, are in second place with four wins and two losses, behind the Eagles (6-1), the Commanders (3-4) and the Giants (2-5).
NFC West
In the AFC West, the Rams are in third place with three wins and four losses, below the 49ers (5-2) and Seahawks (4-2) and above the Cardinals (1-6).
Injury Report: Rams
On the Los Angeles Rams side, the following players are injured for the match: Aaron Donald, Brian Allen, Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones, Hunter Long, Larrell Murchison, Ben Skowronek, Russ Yeast and Byron Young.
Injury Report: Cowboys
For the match the Cowboys will be without the following players, all injured: Tyron Smith and Juanyeh Thomas.
Last Matches: Rams
The Los Angeles Rams come into the match with two wins and one loss in their last games. On September 25, they lost 19-16 to the Bengals. On October 1, they won 29-23 in overtime against the Colts. On the eighth, the defeat was 23-14 to the Eagles. On Sunday (15), they won 26-9 against the Cardinals and, on Sunday (22), they lost 24-17 to the Steelers.
Last Matches: Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys come into this match of the season with three wins and two losses. On September 17, they won 30-10 against the Jets. On October 24, they lost 28-16 to the Cardinals. On October 1, they won 38-3 against the Patriots. On the eighth, they lost 42-10 to the 49ers and, on Monday (16), they won 20-17 against the Chargers.
