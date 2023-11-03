Steelers vs Titans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match
Photo: Steelers

8:15 AM20 minutes ago

Follow here Steelers vs Titans Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Steelers vs Titans live, as well as the latest information from the Acrisure Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:10 AM25 minutes ago

How to watch Steelers vs Titans Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday 2 November, 2023

USA Time: 8:15 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

8:05 AM30 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Steelers vs Titans: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Steelers vs Titans: of Thursday November 2nd 2023, 2023 in several countries:

8:00 AM35 minutes ago

Players to watch

On the part of the Steelers we have the backup QB, Mitchell Trubisky with 138 passing yards, the longest pass was 22 yards, 2 intercepted passes, he has only 2 games, 1 touchdown, 141 completed yards and sacked 2 times.


In the last game against the Jaguars he made 1 touchdown and went 138 yards waiting for the return of starting QB Kenny Pickett.


We have Will Levis from the Titans, with 1 game played, 4 touchdowns, more than 226 yards completed, sacked twice, his longest pass was 61 yards. The former Kentucky QB gave his team the victory last week against the Falcons.

7:55 AM40 minutes ago

Statements from the Steelers

Kenny Pickett spoke to the media prior to this game against the Titans. After the injury he had at the beginning of the season.


“When I'm going out, being able to torque, rotate, your ribs are part of it, just be smart these two days to prepare for Thursday night. I have not dealt with a similar rib injury like this. We have to play how we know how to play, they do a good job, they are a good team, they will be a great challenge.”

7:50 AMan hour ago

Record

The Steelers' last win was 19-13 last 12/19/21. In the same way they won on 10/25/20, they won 24 to 27. The Titans have not won since last 08/25/2018 with a 16 to 6. The most even game was with a score of 24 to 34 in favor of the Steelers It was in 2001.
7:45 AMan hour ago

How are the Titans doing?

The Titans are coming off a 28-23 win against the Falcons. After losing two consecutive weeks to the Ravens and Colts. These next three games will be of utmost importance because they are powerful rivals Buccaneers, Jaguars and Panthers.
They are positioned in third position in the AFC South with 3 wins and 4 losses in the American conference.

7:40 AMan hour ago

How do the Steelers get there?

The Steelers are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Jaguars. Where was the best game for Mitchell Trubisky where he had only one touchdown and 2 interceptions.
Apart from that they were missing in the first and last quarter. They only won 2 points in the first quarter and 7 in the third quarter.
After this game, the Steelers' next match will be against the Packers, on Sunday, November 12, and against the Browns it will be a game that is too important to win and position themselves better within the AFC North of the American Conference with 4 wins and 3 losses.

7:35 AMan hour ago

NFL starts

The Steelers begin Week 9 with the Steelers against the Titans this Thursday, November 2. On November 5, the Chiefs will play in Europe against the Dolphins. The most exciting game will be the Eagles against the Cowboys. Bengals against the Bills will be the game that ends Sunday's commitments. The Jets and Chargers close the day on Monday, November 6.
7:30 AMan hour ago

Where are you going to play?

Acrisure Stadium located in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, United States is the current home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Inaugurated on August 24, 2001. With a cost of 281 million dollars. It has a capacity for 64,450 spectators. It has also hosted NHL games.
7:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Steelers vs Titans

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo