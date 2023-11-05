Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins live streaming
In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass.
RANKING!
Deutsche Bank Park
It has a capacity of 52,000 people. One of its main features is a central monitor with four screens (similar to North American gymnasiums) and its retractable roof, for protection on rainy days (which failed in the final between Brazil and Argentina in the 2005 Confederations Cup) or very hot days (as in the World Cup match between South Korea and Togo).
In July 2020 it was officially renamed Deutsche Bank Park, after the bank that owns the naming rights changed.
possibility of a rematch in the playoffs
Dolphins vs Chiefs has the potential to be one of the highest scoring games of the day. The stakes are huge, so set your alarm clocks and call NFL Network on Sunday morning. If you don't have cable, there are alternative ways to access NFL Network, including Sling TV.
Why the Dolphins can cover
Tyreek Hill is having one of the best starts to a season by a receiver in NFL history. The 5-foot-10 dynamo leads the league in receiving yards with 1,014. He is just the fourth player in NFL history, and the first in the Super Bowl era, with 1,000 receiving yards in the first eight games of a season, joining Charley Hennigan (1961), Elroy Hirsch (1951) and Don Hutson (1942).
In addition, Miami's offense has been historically great to start the season. The Dolphins lead the NFL in passing yards per game (301.5), rushing yards per game (151.8), passing touchdowns (19) and rushing touchdowns (16). They are on track to become the first team to lead the league in both passing yards per game and rushing yards per game since the 1941 Bears. See which team to pick here.
Why the Chiefs can cover
Kansas City has a defense to slow down the Dolphins' offense. The Chiefs allow just 16.1 points per game, which ranks second in the league behind only the Ravens (15.1). Kansas City is on pace to allow the fewest points per game by an Andy Reid-coached team since the 2002 Eagles (15.0).
In addition, tight end Travis Kelce remains an elite pass-catching weapon. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Kelce leads all tight ends in receptions (54) and receiving yards (583) this season. He also has caught 79.4% of balls targeted at him this season, which ranks second among all tight ends with at least 45 targets.
Kansas City Chiefs
In March 2022, the Chiefs traded him to the Dolphins, who immediately made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. This season, Hill leads the league in receiving yards (1,014) and touchdowns (eight).
TIME AND PLACE!
Two of the NFL's best teams will meet in Europe as part of the NFL's 2023 International Series. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.
The Dolphins (6-2) and the Chiefs (6-2) are two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. This could be the first of two meetings, as there is a strong possibility of a rematch in the playoffs. One player looking to make an impact early and often is Miami's Tyreek Hill, who leads all wide receivers in receptions and touchdowns. Hill played his first six seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 off-season.
Competition: NFL
Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brasil