Houston Texas vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game 2023

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Houston Texas vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Season 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the Houston Texas vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live starting lineups for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from NGR Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Houston Texas vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online and live NFL Season 2023
This is the kickoff time for Houston Texas vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 5 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m. p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 p.m. on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 8:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Key Player: Tampa Bay Bucs
Baker Mayfield, es el mariscal de campo de los Bucs, primera selección global del Draft 2018. En la temporada actual, tiene 10 tiros de touchdown para 4 intercepciones, 1600 yardas y 158 pases completos en 246 intentos.
Key Player: Houston Texans
CJ Stroud, is the Texans quarterback, second overall selection in the 2023 Draft. On the current season, he has 9 touchdown throws for 1 interceptions, 1800 yards and 143 pass completions on 237 attempts.
Head to Head: Texans vs Buccaneers
The Texans / Buccaneers rivalry series has been played 5 times, with the Houston Texans winning 4 games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning 1 game.
Points scored: Houston Texans 110, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 68.
Injury Report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Logan Hall DE
Matt Feiler G
Christian Izien S
Vita Vea DT
Mike Greene DE
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Jarrett Patterson C
Dameon Pierce RB
Robert Woods WR
Brevin Jordan TE
Sheldon Rankins DT
How are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers doing?
The Bucs come in with a 3-4 record this season and a 2-1 record as visitors. The Texans offense is averaging 17.3 points per game and has only conceded an average of 18.3 points per game defensively.
How are the Houston Texans doing?
The Texans come in with a 3-4 record this season and a 2-1 home record. The Texans offense is averaging 21.1 points per game and has only conceded an average of 18.3 points per game defensively.
Follow the action of week 9 of the NFL season
On this occasion, we will have all the incidents of the Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in an exciting game between two teams with aspirations to add victories in the regular season.
The match will be played at the NGR Stadium.
The Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match will be played at NGR Stadium, located in the city of Houston, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 72220 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NFL 2023 Season match: Houston Texas vs Tampa Bay BuccaneersLive Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.