Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers live coverage of the NFL 2023 season
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers live in Week 9 of the NFL Season 2023, as well as the latest information from Bank of American Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers online and live of the NFL Season 2023
This is the kickoff time for the Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers game on November 5 in various countries:
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 5:05 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young, is the quarterback of the Panthers, was the first selection of the 2023 Draft. On the current season, he has 7 touchdown throws for 4 interceptions, 1202 yards and 137 pass completions in 213 attempts.
Key Player - Indianapolis Colts
Zack Moss, is the Colts running back, was the 86th pick in the 2020 Draft. In the current season, he has 125 carries, 589 yards per carry and 5 touchdowns.
Head to Head: Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers
The Panthers / Colts rivalry series has been played 7 times, with 5 wins for the Carolina Panthers and 2 for the Indianapolis Colts.
Points scored: Indianapolis Colts 163, Carolina Panthers 132.
Injury Report
Indianapolis Colts
JuJu Brents CB
Braden Smith OT
Rodney Thomas II S
Zaire Franklin LB
Josh Downs WR
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Vonn Bell S
Donte Jackson CB
Claudin Cherelus LB
Justin Houston LB
DJ Chark Jr. WR
How are the Carolina Panthers?
The Panthers come in with a 1-6 record this season and a 1-2 record as home. The Panthers offense is averaging 18.1 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 28.4 points against per game.
How are the Indianapolis Colts doing?
The Colts come in with a 3-5 record this season and a 2-1 away record. The Colts offense is averaging 25.6 points per game and have only conceded an average of 28.6 points against per game defensively.
Follow the action of week 9 of the NFL season.
On this occasion, we will have all the incidents of the Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers matchup, in an exciting game between two teams that have been having a bad regular season.
The game will be played at the Bank of American Stadium.
The Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers game will be played at the Bank of American Stadium, located in the city of Charlotte, in the state of North Carolina, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 74867 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NFL 2023 Season match:Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina PanthersLive Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.