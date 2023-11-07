Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets NFL Match.
What time is the Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets of November 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Los Angeles Chargers)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Morgan Fox (questionable), Eric Kendricks (questionable) and Joshua Palmer (questionable).
Injury report (New York Jets)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Aaron Rodgers (IR), Quincy Williams (questionable), Michael Carter II (questionable), Tony Adams (questionable) and Greg Zuerlein (questionable).
Players to watch for the Los Angeles Chargers
The next three players are considered key to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive and defensive attack. 25-year-old quarterback Justin Herbert (#10) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Monday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Los Angeles Chargers' offense. Another player is Keenan Allen (#13) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (#9) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in third position in the AFC West with 3 games won, 0 tied and 4 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Los Angeles Chargers for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 29, 2023 against the Chicago Bears and resulted in a 30-13 victory at SoFi Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
New York Jets Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New York Jets' offensive and defensive attack. 24-year-old Quarterback Zach Wilson (#2) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Monday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the New York Jets' offense. Another player is Garrett Wilson (#17) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. This season he has the most receiving yards and has scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Quincy Williams (#56) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
New York Jets
The New York football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in third position in the AFC East with 4 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost. The New York Jets are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 29, 2023 against the New York Giants and resulted in a 13-10 victory at MetLife Stadium for another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Jets of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on October 5, 2007 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.