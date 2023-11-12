Texans vs Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Joe Burrow's Bengals will host CJ Stroud's Texans in Week 12 at Paycor Stadium, who will be able to take the victory? Do not miss a detail of the match Houston vs Cincinnati live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Texans vs Bengals Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [12th, october, 2023]
USA Time: 14:00 ET
USA TV channel (English): [TUDN USA]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [TUDN, VIX+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Absence Report / Houston Texans
These are the players who are part of the injured list:
Ka'imi Fairbaim (PK), Steven Nelscon (CB), Jimmie Ward (S), Andre Beck (FB) and Henri To'o (LB).
Injury Report / Cincinnati Bengals
These are the players who are part of the injured list:
Ja'Marr Chase (WR), Charlie Jones (WR), Josh Tupou (DT) and Tee Higgings (WR).
Key player of Texans Houston
The young quarterback CJ Stroud graduated from Ohio State has become a sensation in his rookie season, showcasing his talent, breaking records and showing why he was selected with the top pick in last year's draft.
The 22 year-old QB has already registered more than two thousand yards through the air this season, with 15 touchdowns and only one interception, which means that if he continues with this rhythm, he could break the record of yards through the air in a season for a rookie.
Key player of Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are on an unstoppable streak, having gone five games without a loss. A key player has been Joe Burrow, who has struggled in recent weeks to stay healthy and fit, leading his team to better numbers.
After being selected in the first place of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old QB will be fundamental for the second part of the season, where his averages register better numbers and it is considered that Cincinnati will again be in the direct dispute for the American championship with Chiefs or Bills.
How are the Houston Texans doing?
In the most exciting duel of Week 9, the Texans defeated the Buccaneers 39-37, a victory that hit the Texans' morale.
With a record of 4 wins and 4 losses, Houston is second in the South Division.
It is worth noting that the Jaguars (first in their division) were defeated in Jacksonville; however, two weeks ago they surprisingly lost to the Panthers in Carolina, being one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.
How are the Cincinnati Bengals doing?
In NFL Week 9, the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills, earning their fifth win so far this season.
With that win, they ended a 10-game losing streak on Sunday night. Despite a turbulent start to the season, they are now back on track with four wins in a row and a 5-3 record.
With this result, the Bengals defeated their direct rival for the American League championship, which places them in fourth place in the North Division, equal with the record of the Steelers and Browns.
The match will be played at the Paycor Stadium
Home of the Cincinnati Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium (officially known as Paycor Stadium), is a sports venue located in the city of Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. It has a capacity for approximately 65 thousand spectators.
This stadium is on the list of the 150 favorite buildings and structures in the United States.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Week 10 of the NFL 2023 match: Texans vs Bengals Live Updates!
My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
On Sunday at noon, we have a great American Conference matchup, the Texans head to Cincinnati to face their Week 10 NFL game.