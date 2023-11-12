Atlanta Falcons vs Arizona Cardinals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Atlanta Falcon vs Arizona Cardinals in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta Falcon vs Arizona Cardinals match in the NFL.
What time is Atlanta Falcon vs Arizona Cardinals match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Atlanta Falcon vs Arizona Cardinals of November 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 15:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 18:05 hours
Chile: 18:05 hours
Colombia: 16:05 hours
Peru: 17:05 hours
USA: 16:05 hours ET
Ecuador: 16:05 hours
Uruguay: 18:05 hours
Paraguay: 17:05 hours
Spain: 00:05 hours
Where and how to watch Atlanta Falcon vs Arizona Cardinals live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Atlanta Falcon vs Arizona Cardinals live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Falcons player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder, 24 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1701, with 6 touchdown passes.
Arizona's player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Houston, Clayton Tune, 24 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to pass to answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 62, with 0 touchdown passes.
Arizona Injuries
Player Position Date of Return Status
Geoff Swaim TE 9 Nov. Questionable
Carter O'Donnell OT 9 Nov. Questionable
Michael Wilson WR 9 Nov. Questionable
Emari Demercado RB 9 Nov. Questionable
James Conner RB 9 Nov Injured reserve
Ezekiel Turner LB 8 Nov. Questionable
Bobby Price CB 7 Nov. Injured reserve
Trystan Colon C 7 Nov. Questionable
D.J. Humphries OT 6 Nov. Questionable
Will Hernandez G 5 Nov. Questionable
Elijah Wilkinson OT 28 Oct. Injured Reserve
Zach Ertz TE 24 Oct. Injured reserve
Carlos Watkins DT 23 Sep. Injured reserve
L.J. Collier DE 16 Sep. Injured Reserve
Kyler McMichael CB 31 Aug. Injured Reserve
Jon Gaines II G 29 Aug. Injured reserve
Pat Elflein G 28 Aug. Injured reserve
Rashad Fenton CB 14 Aug. Injured reserve
Marlon Mack RB 9 Aug. Injured Reserve
Falcons Injuries
Player Position Date of Return Status
DeMarcco Hellams S 9 Nov. Questionable
David Onyemata DT 9 Nov. Questionable
Dee Alford CB 9 Nov. Questionable
Mack Hollins WR 9 Nov. Questionable
Richie Grant S 8 Nov. Questionable
Grady Jarrett DE 7 Nov. Injured Reserve
LaCale London DE 1 Nov. Injured reserve
Josh Ali WR 4 Oct. Injured reserve
Troy Andersen LB 27 Sep. Injured Reserve
Eddie Goldman DT 30 Aug. Out
Matt Hennessy C 16 Aug. Injured reserve
Adetokunbo Ogundeji LB 15 Aug. Injured Reserve
Ikenna Enechukwu DE 4 Aug Injured Reserve
Feleipe Franks TE 4 Aug. Injured Reserve
Ethan Greenidge OT 3 Aug. Injured reserve
Avery Williams CB 16 Jun. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atlanta Falcons vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game. The match will take place at State Farm Stadium, at 4:05 pm.