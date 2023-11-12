Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants match and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants live streaming
New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys 2023 predictor
The New York Giants, meanwhile, have faced significant challenges away from home, with just one win in five games. The team averages 14.8 points scored and 26.6 points conceded per game in adverse environments. In their last match away from home, the Giants lost 30-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Team leaders
Dallas Cowboys
Last games of the Dallas Cowboys
In recent matches, the Dallas Cowboys have faced notable challenges. In their most recent game, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas team 28-23, while previously the Cowboys showed their strength with two straight wins, beating the Los Angeles Rams 43-20 and the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.
Daniel Jones, Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley
The team leaders are Daniel Jones, quarterback, who has 909 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, but he is out for the season. In addition to him, running back Saquon Barkley has contributed 502 rushing yards and 1 touchdown, while wide receiver Darren Waller (who is also out) has 384 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.
Giants:
In recent games, the New York Giants have suffered adverse results, most notably a 30-6 defeat away to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also suffered a setback against the New York Jets (13-10) and emerged victorious against the Washington Commanders (14-7) in both games.
In the clash between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, scheduled for next Sunday, the 12th, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the intense rivalry takes center stage in week 10 of the NFL. The teams are determined to secure the top spot in their respective divisions and conferences, making it an exciting clash.
In the most recent clash between the teams, the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 40-0 during the current regular season. The result reflects the trend of recent head-to-head meetings, when the Cowboys have emerged victorious in nine of the last ten games, while the Giants have managed just one win.
Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA
Time: 5:25 pm ET
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil