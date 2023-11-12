Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL
Foto: Cowboys

5:00 AM41 minutes ago

When is the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants match and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA
Time: 5:25 pm ET

Where to watch: NFL Game Pass

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

4:55 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass.
4:50 AMan hour ago

RANKING!

4:45 AMan hour ago

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys 2023 predictor

The Dallas Cowboys have shown impressive form at home, winning three of their last three games. The team boasts a powerful average of 37 points and a solid defense, allowing just 11 points per game at home. In their last home encounter, the Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 43-20.

The New York Giants, meanwhile, have faced significant challenges away from home, with just one win in five games. The team averages 14.8 points scored and 26.6 points conceded per game in adverse environments. In their last match away from home, the Giants lost 30-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

4:40 AMan hour ago

Team leaders

The Cowboys' performance leaders stand out for their individual talent. Quarterback Dak Prescott has amassed 2011 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Running back Tony Pollard has contributed 474 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leads the way in receptions, amassing 824 yards and 3 touchdowns.
4:35 AMan hour ago

Dallas Cowboys

This season, the Dallas Cowboys have had a consistent campaign, winning 5 and losing 3. Despite the positive performance, the team is second in the NFC East, three wins behind the leaders Philadelphia Eagles. In the conference, the Cowboys are in 5th place, after all, they don't lead their division.

Last games of the Dallas Cowboys

In recent matches, the Dallas Cowboys have faced notable challenges. In their most recent game, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas team 28-23, while previously the Cowboys showed their strength with two straight wins, beating the Los Angeles Rams 43-20 and the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.

4:30 AMan hour ago

Daniel Jones, Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley

Team leaders

The team leaders are Daniel Jones, quarterback, who has 909 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, but he is out for the season. In addition to him, running back Saquon Barkley has contributed 502 rushing yards and 1 touchdown, while wide receiver Darren Waller (who is also out) has 384 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.

4:25 AMan hour ago

Giants:

Currently in the NFL season, the New York Giants are facing challenges, recording 3 wins and 5 losses. This performance puts the team in fourth place in the NFC East, occupying the last spot in the division. In the conference, the situation is just as bad and the team is in 14th place, with the third worst record in the NFC.

In recent games, the New York Giants have suffered adverse results, most notably a 30-6 defeat away to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also suffered a setback against the New York Jets (13-10) and emerged victorious against the Washington Commanders (14-7) in both games.

4:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants is valid for the NFL.

In the clash between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, scheduled for next Sunday, the 12th, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the intense rivalry takes center stage in week 10 of the NFL. The teams are determined to secure the top spot in their respective divisions and conferences, making it an exciting clash.

In the most recent clash between the teams, the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 40-0 during the current regular season. The result reflects the trend of recent head-to-head meetings, when the Cowboys have emerged victorious in nine of the last ten games, while the Giants have managed just one win.

4:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive NFL match between two teams: the Dallas Cowboys on one side. On the other side is the New York Giants. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
