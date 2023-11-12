Patriots vs Colts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match
Photo: Pats

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Patriots vs Colts live, as well as the latest information from the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Patriots vs Colts Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, November 12th, 2023

USA Time: 8:30 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Patriots vs Colts: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Patriots vs Colts: of Sunday, November 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

11:30 hours

 In NFL GamePass

Bolivia

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

10:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Brazil

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

11:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Chile

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

11:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Colombia

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

9:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Ecuador

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

12:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Spain

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

14:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Canada

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

9:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

USA

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

9:30 hours

In NFL GamePass and Paramount +

Mexico

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

8:30 hours

In NFL GamePass and Fox Sports

Paraguay

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

11:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Peru

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

9:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Uruguay

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

11:30 hours

In NFL GamePass

Venezuela

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

10:30 hours

In NFL GamePass
Players to watch

For the Pats we have Mac Jones, the 25-year-old QB, he has played 9 games, 10 touchdowns, 1,756 completed yards, 58 yards for the longest pass, 9 intercepted passes, 16 times sacked, 18 yards rushing, 2 turnovers and 2 fumbles.
Gardner Minshew, the veteran QB of the Colts, is the player to watch, with 9 games he has made 8 touchdowns, 1,439 completed yards, 75 yards for the longest pass, 5 intercepted passes, 15 times sacked, 2 rushing touchdowns, with a career of 17 yards, 5 turnovers and 4 fumbles.

How are the Colts doing?

Those from Indianapolis came from beating the Panthers 27 to 13. It was a great second quarter, scoring 20 points, in the last quarter they won those remaining 7 points. Their last loss against the Saints was 38-27. With 3 consecutive losses with the Jaguars, Browns and Saints. Being with 4 wins, 5 losses within the AFC South of the American Conference, being the penultimate.

How are the Pats doing?

The Patriots are coming off a 17-20 loss to Washington. It was a very dramatic game, with the second quarter being the best, with 14 points scored, but in the third quarter the Commanders dominated, they turned it around. They lost to Miami 31-17. Against the Bills they won 29-25. That game against the Cowboys and Saints have left negative havoc. With just two wins and seven losses, they are last in the AFC East of the American Conference.

Crisis in the Pats

There is already a date to cut heads in New England, Bill Belichick's case is up in the air, after losing to the Commanders, it has been reported in the last few hours that they would have set a condition, if Blichick does not win in Germany he would leave the Pats. This was confirmed by Robert Kraft quoting the following: “I don't think it's 100% that Belichick finishes this season.” The Pats coach has not yet commented anything, but Sunday will be a key day, beyond the bad moment that the Pats are experiencing internally, this has been one of the worst seasons, being a nightmare for the fans , managers, players that those great afternoons are only remembered.

The NFL in Europe

This tour of games outside the United States has been a total success for the NFL, games in Europe for a new audience, which is not used to having this type of games nearby, because on the other side of the world, it is not so common watch American games. The franchises have been received in the best way, the fans have been the most happy and benefited. Apart from that it is leaving the comfort zone, a new environment to which they are accustomed.
In total there have been 4 games in total, two in the United Kingdom and the rest in Germany. The NFL has reportedly increased its income from broadcast rights. Remember that Mexico did not have parties for this export plan. There will also be no NFL games next year, 2024, due to the renovations at the Azteca Stadium.
Week 10 begins

Week 10 of the NFL has arrived, the Bears inaugurated this new chapter against the Panthers. The Pats are going to play outside the country, on this game tour of Europe. They will be against the Colts. On Sunday the Ravens and Browns will kick off Sunday games. What a week of games we will have, Steelers will face the Packers. The Jaguars are going to go against San Francisco. On Sunday night the Raiders will close the card against the Jets. On Monday the Bills will end the week against the Denver Broncos.
Where are you going to play?

The Deutsche Bank Park Stadium, located in Frankfurt, Germany. With a capacity for 51,500 spectators. With a cost of 126 million dollars. With more than 98 years of existence, opened to the public on June 7, 1925.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Patriots vs Colts!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
