Jaguars vs San Francisco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match
Photo: Jaguars

Jaguars vs San Francisco vs Patriots live, as well as the latest information from the EverBank Stadium.
USA Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

USA Time: 1:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

This is the start time of the game Jaguars vs San Francisco: of Sunday, November 12, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, November 12, 2023

14:00 hours

 In NFL GamePass

USA

Sunday, November 12, 2023

14:00 hours

In NFL GamePass and Paramount +

Players to watch

Brock Purdy, the 49ers QB who is just 23 years old, is the key piece of San Francisco, with 8 games, he has made 12 touchdowns, 1,944 completed yards, his longest pass of 42 yards, sacked 14 times, 5 passes intercepted, a career 2 touchdowns, 17 rushing yards, 6 turnovers and 2 fumbles.
From the Jaguars we have Trevor Lawrence, the 24-year-old QB has 8 games played, 9 touchdowns, 1,870 completed yards, 56 yards being the longest pass, 4 passes intercepted, 19 times sacked, he has made 26 yards in his career, 6 losses of ball and 3 loose balls.

How does San Francisco get there?

The 49ers have just lost to Joe Burrow's Bengals, it has been a difficult week for San Francisco, registering 3 consecutive and surprising losses. From that great game against the Cowboys where they won 42-10, the Browns, Vikings and Bengals were their 3 most recent losses. The heavy schedule starts with the Jaguars, but then there are the Buccaneers, the Seahwks Eagles and the Ravens. They are still at the top of the NFC West group with 5 wins and 3 losses within the National Conference. This will be the beginning of a great ranch for the 49ers or a nightmare.

How does Jacksonville get there?

The Jaguars come from beating the Steelers 20 to 10, being a weak game, where Trevor Lawrence barely made a Touchdown, with the third quarter being the most even. Lawrence has appeared with the team despite his injury, against the Saints, Colts and Falcons they have won 4 weeks in a row. Their last loss was against the Texans, likewise the previous week they lost against the Chiefs. With just two losses this season and six wins, they are above the AFC South of the American Conference. Their next card will not be easy, the Titans, Texans and Browns will be their next games.

Where are you going to play?

TIAA Bank Field Stadium located in Jacksonville, Florida, United States is the home of the Jaguars, an NFL team. Opened on August 18, 1995, with 28 years of existence, it has a capacity for 67,814 spectators, it has had 3 renovations, with a cost of more than 121 million dollars.
The NFL in Europe

This tour of games outside the United States has been a total success for the NFL, games in Europe for a new audience, which is not used to having this type of games nearby, because on the other side of the world, it is not so common watch American games. The franchises have been received in the best way, the fans have been the most happy and benefited. Apart from that it is leaving the comfort zone, a new environment to which they are accustomed.
In total there have been 4 games in total, two in the United Kingdom and the rest in Germany. The NFL has reportedly increased its income from broadcast rights. Remember that Mexico did not have parties for this export plan. There will also be no NFL games next year, 2024, due to the renovations at the Azteca Stadium.
Week 10 begins

Week 10 of the NFL has arrived, the Bears inaugurated this new chapter against the Panthers. The Pats are going to play outside the country, on this game tour of Europe. They will be against the Colts. On Sunday the Ravens and Browns will kick off Sunday games. What a week of games we will have, Steelers will face the Packers. The Jaguars are going to go against San Francisco. On Sunday night the Raiders will close the card against the Jets. On Monday the Bills will end the week against the Denver Broncos.
