Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

JAGUARS!
NUMBERS OF BOTH TEAMS!
In the comparison between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville leads in points per game, recording 21.8 points against the Titans' 17.1, ranking them 15th in terms of scoring. and 28º, respectively. The Jaguars also outperform in total yards per game, ranking 19th in total yards per game. place with 345, while the Titans are 24th in the rankings. with 317.9. Jacksonville stands out in the land game, occupying 15th place in the world. is in place with 106.6 yards per game, while Tennessee is second to none. in 16º with 106.4. On defense, the Jaguars lead in interceptions, ranking 4th in interceptions. place with 11th, while the Titans are 32nd in the rankings. with just 3. However, Jacksonville faces defensive challenges, ranking 30º in yards given up by the air, contrasting with Tennessee, which is at 17º. Both teams seek to balance their performances in different aspects to improve their overall performance in the season.
LEADERS OF THE TITANS!
Ryan Tannehill leads the Tennessee Titans in passing yards, accumulating 1,128 yards, while Derrick Henry dominates rushing yards with 625. DeAndre Hopkins stands out in receiving yards, totaling 591. On defense, Denico Autry leads in sacks, recording 6.0, and Sean Murphy-Bunting, Amani Hooker and Roger McCreary share the lead in interceptions. Azeez Al-Shaair stands out in total tackles, accumulating 89. The Titans put on a solid performance in both phases of the game, with Tannehill, Henry and Hopkins leading the attack, and players like Autry and Al-Shaair standing out defensively.
JAGUAR LEADERS!
Trevor Lawrence leads the Jacksonville Jaguars in passing yards, accumulating 2,120 yards, while Travis Etienne Jr. stands out in rushing yards with 618. Christian Kirk is the best in rushing yards. He is the leader in receiving yards, totaling 624. On defense, Josh Allen leads in sacks, recording 9.0, and Darious Williams and Andre Cisco share the lead in interceptions, each with 3. Foyesade Oluokun stands out in total tackles , accumulating 101. The Jaguars demonstrate a balanced distribution of performance between sectors, with young talents leading both attack and defense.
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!
In the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars lead the way with a record of 6 wins and 3 losses, maintaining a solid percentage of .667. Right behind, the Houston Texans are in second place with a record of 5 wins and 4 losses, presenting a percentage of .556. The Indianapolis Colts remain in third place, with a record of 5 wins and 5 losses, reaching a percentage of .500. Finally, the Tennessee Titans are in fourth place, with 3 wins and 6 losses, recording a percentage of .333. Competition in the AFC South remains fierce with teams seeking playoff positions.
STATISTICS AFTER 11 WEEKS!
In Week 11, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson excelled at passing, throwing for 264 yards with two touchdowns and an impressive rating of 121.3. In rushing yards, Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals led with 69 yards, followed by Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) with 62 yards. As for receptions, Odell Beckham Jr. (Baltimore Ravens) shone with 116 yards in four receptions.
On defense, Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens) and J. Battle (Cincinnati Bengals) led the way in total tackles, each with 11. On the season, Sam Howell (Washington) leads in passing with 2,783 yards, while Christian McCaffrey (San. Francisco) dominates rushing with 747 yards. In the receiving category, Tyreek Hill (Miami) leads the way with 1,076 yards on 69 receptions. As for punts, Jamie Gillan (NY Giants) leads with an average of 47.0 yards on 57 punts, while in the return category, K. Nixon (Green Bay) accumulates 502 yards on 19 returns. In overall defense for the season, R. Smith (Baltimore Ravens) leads in total tackles with 118, followed closely by Z. Franklin (Indianapolis) with 117.
GAME STAGE!
EverBank Field is is a stadium located in Jacksonville, Florida, known for being the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars football team of the National Football League (NFL). Opened in 1995, the stadium has undergone several renovations and improvements over the years. With a capacity for more than 67,000 spectators, EverBank Field is the perfect venue. a vibrant venue for sporting events and entertainment. In addition to NFL games, the stadium has also hosted events such as the Gator Bowl, college football games, and renowned concerts. Its modern design and state-of-the-art amenities provide an immersive experience for fans. As an integral part of the Jacksonville sports community, EverBank Field plays a crucial role in the region's sports landscape and continues to be a focal point for exciting events.
The Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans game will be played at EverBank Field, with a capacity of 67.838 people.
