New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

When is the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins game and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins live streaming
New York Jets injuries
Jets defense and offense
Exceto pelo jogo contra os Raiders, os Jets não tiveram muito sucesso correndo a bola nas últimas partidas, mas Breece Hall, principal running back da equipe, mantém uma excelente média de 4,7yds por carregada, com boa parte delas, vindo após o 1° contato. Além de Hall, os Jets contam com o veterano Dalvin Cook, que não tem feito uma boa temporada, e que perdeu espaço no ataque durante o ano, com média de apenas 3,3yds por carregada. Com apoio do fullback Nick Bawden e dos tigh ends Jeremy Ruckert e C.J. Uzomah, a linha ofensiva tem se saído melhor na abertura de espaços para o jogo terrestre do que na proteção ao quarterback. Wilson vinha contribuindo com o jogo terrestre, somando 199 jardas terrestres no ano, no que com Boyle, a dinâmica deve ser um pouco alterada.
Jets
Head coach Robert Saleh couldn't stand another poor performance from quarterback Zach Wilson, who was taken off during the loss against the Bills, giving way to Tim Boyle, the team's new starter. Boyle, who despite entering the league in 2019, has had little playing time in his career, didn't do well either, completing just 7 of 14 pass attempts, and throwing an interception in the loss against the Bills. Boyle has 9 interceptions, with only 3 touchdown passes in his career. In 2021, the quarterback played five games for the Detroit Lions, completing 64.9% of his passes, but for an average of just 5.6yds per attempt.
The new starter will have to deal with a very problematic offensive line, which has had several different formations this season, and which has allowed sacks in 10.6% of dropbacks, the 3rd highest mark in the league. Tackle Duane Brown has a chance of returning to the team for this game, while Mekhi Becton, who left the last game injured, is listed as questionable.
Miami Dolphins injuries
Dolphins defense and offense
While the air attack has still been very effective, the ground game, which produced historically strong numbers in the first six weeks, has fallen off in recent games. Up until week 06, the Dolphins had averages of: 181 ground yards per game and 6.5yds per rush attempt, which have dropped to: 84 ground yards per game and 3.9yds per rush attempt in the last four games. Against the Raiders, Raheem Mostert, the team's main running back, had 22 carries but produced just 86 yards.
Dolphins
The team led by head coach Mike McDaniel, continues with historically strong numbers on offense, even excluding the atypical 70-point game against the Broncos in week 03. In the win over the Raiders, the Dolphins only scored 20 points, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, despite throwing an interception and losing a fumble, had a strong performance, completing 28 of 39 pass attempts for a total of 325 yards and 2 touchdowns.
This season, Tagovailoa has completed 69.7% of his passes, averaging 8.5yds per attempt, 21 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a rating of 106.0. The offensive line, which has been dealing with injuries, continues to provide good protection for the quarterback, who has also gotten rid of the ball quickly, preventing the pocket from closing. Tagovailoa has been pressured on only 14.3% of dropbacks this year, suffering sacks on 4.4%, the 3rd lowest mark in the league.
TIME AND PLACE!
Both teams are coming from different directions in the competition. On the one hand, we have the New York Jets, who are facing a series of difficulties and are looking to snap a run of three consecutive defeats. On the other, we have the Miami Dolphins, leaders of the AFC East, with a history of success in recent games.
The New York Jets, with a record of 4 wins and 6 losses this season, are facing a difficult time. Their last performance resulted in a meager score of just six points in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Venue: East Rutherford - New Jersey, Wisconsin, United States
Time: 5pm
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil