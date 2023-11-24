New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
When is the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins game and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: East Rutherford - New Jersey, Wisconsin, United States

Time: 5pm

Where to watch: NFL Game Pass

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins match will be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass.
New York Jets injuries

Tony Adams (S, Questionável), Bradlee Anae (DE, Inativo), Mekhi Becton (OT, Questionável), Duane Brown (OT, Questionável), Michael Carter (CB, Questionável), Chuck Clark (S, Inativo), Sam Eguavoen (LB, Questionável), John Franklin-Myers (DE, Questionável), Javelin Guidry (CB, Inativo), Maalik Hall (LB, Inativo), Justin Hardee (CB, Inativo), Jermaine Johnson (DE, Questionável), Connor McGovern (C, Inativo), Ifeadi Odenigbo (DE, Inativo), Aaron Rodgers (QB, Inativo), Wes Schweitzer (C, Inativo), Chazz Surratt (LB, Questionável), Billy Turner (OT, Questionável), Alijah Vera-Tucker (G, Inativo), Quincy Williams (LB, Questionável), Garrett Wilson (WR, Questionável), Al Woods (DT, Inativo) e Kenny Yeboah (TE, Questionável).
Jets defense and offense

O center Joe Tippmann, tem sido um dos poucos pontos sólidos da OL, enquanto o right tackle Max Mitchell e o guard Laken Tomlinson, combinaram para 10 sacks permitidos até o momento. Entre os recebedores, o wide receiver Garrett Wilson, foi inicialmente listado como questionável, mas teve seu status alterado para provável. Wilson é o principal recebedor dos Jets, somando 57 recepções para um total de 651 jardas e 2 touchdowns. O tigh end Tyler Conklin e o running back Breece Hall, também são bastante acionados no jogo aéreo, com Xavier Gipson e Allen Lazard, sendo algumas das outras opções para Boyle no jogo aéreo.

Exceto pelo jogo contra os Raiders, os Jets não tiveram muito sucesso correndo a bola nas últimas partidas, mas Breece Hall, principal running back da equipe, mantém uma excelente média de 4,7yds por carregada, com boa parte delas, vindo após o 1° contato. Além de Hall, os Jets contam com o veterano Dalvin Cook, que não tem feito uma boa temporada, e que perdeu espaço no ataque durante o ano, com média de apenas 3,3yds por carregada. Com apoio do fullback Nick Bawden e dos tigh ends Jeremy Ruckert e C.J. Uzomah, a linha ofensiva tem se saído melhor na abertura de espaços para o jogo terrestre do que na proteção ao quarterback. Wilson vinha contribuindo com o jogo terrestre, somando 199 jardas terrestres no ano, no que com Boyle, a dinâmica deve ser um pouco alterada.
With Zach Wilson replaced during the game, and the team scoring less than 15 points for the 4th consecutive game, the Jets (4-6 W/L) suffered a heavy defeat against the rival Buffalo Bills in week 11, being outscored 32-6. The team is 3rd in the AFC East, three wins behind the leaders and opponents in this game, the Miami Dolphins. After this game, the team remains in New Jersey, hosting the Atlanta Falcons in one of the games of week 13.

Head coach Robert Saleh couldn't stand another poor performance from quarterback Zach Wilson, who was taken off during the loss against the Bills, giving way to Tim Boyle, the team's new starter. Boyle, who despite entering the league in 2019, has had little playing time in his career, didn't do well either, completing just 7 of 14 pass attempts, and throwing an interception in the loss against the Bills. Boyle has 9 interceptions, with only 3 touchdown passes in his career. In 2021, the quarterback played five games for the Detroit Lions, completing 64.9% of his passes, but for an average of just 5.6yds per attempt.

The new starter will have to deal with a very problematic offensive line, which has had several different formations this season, and which has allowed sacks in 10.6% of dropbacks, the 3rd highest mark in the league. Tackle Duane Brown has a chance of returning to the team for this game, while Mekhi Becton, who left the last game injured, is listed as questionable. 

Miami Dolphins injuries

De'Von Achane (RB, Questionable), Salvon Ahmed (RB, Inactive), Terron Armstead (OT, Questionable), Chris Brooks (RB, Inactive), Chase Claypool (WR, Questionable), Lester Cotton (G, Questionable), Keion Crossen (CB, Inactive), Erik Ezukanma (WR, Out), Tyreek Hill (WR, Questionable), Robert Hunt (G, Questionable), Alec Ingold (FB, Questionable), Austin Jackson (OT, Questionable), Robert Jones (G, Questionable), Raheem Mostert (RB, Questionable), Durham Smythe (TE, Questionable), Zeke Vandenburgh (LB, Inactive) and Isaiah Wynn (OT, Inactive).
Dolphins defense and offense

Guards Robert Jones and Robert Hunt, who missed the game against the Raiders, are both questionable for this match, with Jones not having taken part in training this week. Left tackle Terron Armstead, who recently returned from injury, is also listed as questionable, but took part in training. Right tackle Austin Jackson has allowed just one sack so far, while center Connor Williams, despite having problems with fouls, leading the position players with 7 penalties, has yet to allow any sacks this season, and is one of the highlights of Miami's OL. Another questionable starter is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who participated in practice during the week, but with limitations. Hill is Tagovailoa's main target in the air, and has been one of the most impactful receivers in the league, with 79 receptions for a total of 1,222 yards and 9 touchdowns.

While the air attack has still been very effective, the ground game, which produced historically strong numbers in the first six weeks, has fallen off in recent games. Up until week 06, the Dolphins had averages of: 181 ground yards per game and 6.5yds per rush attempt, which have dropped to: 84 ground yards per game and 3.9yds per rush attempt in the last four games. Against the Raiders, Raheem Mostert, the team's main running back, had 22 carries but produced just 86 yards. 

Dolphins

Coming back from the bye week, the Dolphins (7-3 W/L) had a quieter game than the 20-13 scoreline suggests, and beat the Raiders in week 11. The team leads the AFC East, with one more win than the Buffalo Bills, currently in 2nd place. After this game, the team travels to Marykand, where they will face the Washington Commanders in one of the games of week 13. The Dolphins have had the 3rd easiest schedule of the season so far.

The team led by head coach Mike McDaniel, continues with historically strong numbers on offense, even excluding the atypical 70-point game against the Broncos in week 03. In the win over the Raiders, the Dolphins only scored 20 points, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, despite throwing an interception and losing a fumble, had a strong performance, completing 28 of 39 pass attempts for a total of 325 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This season, Tagovailoa has completed 69.7% of his passes, averaging 8.5yds per attempt, 21 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a rating of 106.0. The offensive line, which has been dealing with injuries, continues to provide good protection for the quarterback, who has also gotten rid of the ball quickly, preventing the pocket from closing. Tagovailoa has been pressured on only 14.3% of dropbacks this year, suffering sacks on 4.4%, the 3rd lowest mark in the league.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins is valid for the NFL

Both teams are coming from different directions in the competition. On the one hand, we have the New York Jets, who are facing a series of difficulties and are looking to snap a run of three consecutive defeats. On the other, we have the Miami Dolphins, leaders of the AFC East, with a history of success in recent games.

The New York Jets, with a record of 4 wins and 6 losses this season, are facing a difficult time. Their last performance resulted in a meager score of just six points in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Welcome to the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial NFL match between two teams: the New York Jets on one side. On the other side is the Miami Dolphins. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
