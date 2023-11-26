Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints match in the NFL.
What time is Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints of November 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how to watch Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Falcons player to watch
University of Cincinnati Quarterback, 24 year old Desmond Ridder has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1740, with 6 touchdown passes.
New Orleans Player to Watch
Fresno State quarterback, 32 year old Derek Carr has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2231, with 10 touchdown passes.
Saints Injuries
Player Position Date of Return Est.
Ryan Ramczyk OT 23 Nov. Questionable
Michael Thomas WR 21 Nov. Injured reserve
Kendre Miller RB 21 Nov. Questionable
Isaiah Foskey DE 21 Nov. Questionable
Marshon Lattimore CB 20 Nov. Questionable
Payton Turner DE 13 Sep. Injured reserve
Eno Benjamin RB 6 Aug. Injured reserve
Andrew Dowell LB 4 Aug. Injured Reserve
Falcons Injuries
Player Position Date of Return Status
Taylor Heinicke QB 23 Nov. Questionable
Mack Hollins WR 23 Nov. Questionable
Younghoe Koo PK 23 Nov. Questionable
David Onyemata DT 21 Nov. Questionable
Dee Alford CB 21 Nov. Questionable
Grady Jarrett DE 7 Nov. Injured reserve
LaCale London DE 1 Nov. Injured reserve
Josh Ali WR 4 Oct. Injured Reserve
Troy Andersen LB 27 Sep. Injured Reserve
Eddie Goldman DT 30 Aug. Out
Matt Hennessy C 16 Aug. Injured reserve
Adetokunbo Ogundeji LB 15 Aug. Injured Reserve
Ikenna Enechukwu DE 4 Aug Injured Reserve
Feleipe Franks TE 4 Aug. Injured Reserve
Ethan Greenidge OT 3 Aug. Injured reserve
Avery Williams CB 16 Jun. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints NFL game. The match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 12:00 noon.