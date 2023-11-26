Giants vs Patriots LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match
Photo: Giants

Update Live Commentary
7:01 PM33 minutes ago

Follow here Giants vs Patriots Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Giants vs Patriots live, as well as the latest information from the MetLife Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:56 PM38 minutes ago

How to watch Giants vs Patriots Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, November 26th, 2023

USA Time: 12:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:51 PM43 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Giants vs Patriots: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Giants vs Patriots: of Sunday, November 26th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

14:00 hours

 In NFL GamePass

Bolivia

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

16:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Brazil

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

16:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Chile

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

16:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Colombia

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

13:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Ecuador

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

13:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Spain

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

18:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Canada

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

14:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

USA

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

14:00 hours

In NFL GamePass and Paramount +

Mexico

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

12:00 hours

In NFL GamePass and Fox Sports

Paraguay

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

16:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Peru

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

16:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Uruguay

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

13:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Venezuela

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

16:00 hours

In NFL GamePass
6:46 PMan hour ago

New York Player to Watch

New York QB Tommy DeVito with 4 games, 6 touchdowns, 398 completed yards, 40 completed yards, 3 intercepted passes, sacked 22 times, 1 rushing touchdowns, 19 rushing yards, 77 completed yards and 1 rushing touchdown.
6:41 PMan hour ago

Pats Player to Watch

The New England QB is having the worst season, with 10 games he has made 10 touchdowns, 1904 completed yards, 10 intercepted passes, sacked 21 times, 58 yards was the longest pass, longest run with 18 yards, 2 turnovers and 2 fumbles. With 65% pass effectiveness per game.
6:36 PMan hour ago

Record

New York and the Pats faced each other last 8/11/2022 where the Giants won by 23 to 21. But New England won in 2021 by 20 to 22. The most scandalous victory was in 2019 by 35 to 14 in favor of the Pats . But New York knows what it means to humiliate the Pats in 2017, when they won 40 to 38.
6:31 PMan hour ago

How is New York coming?

The Giants come from beating Washington in a surprising way, being the perfect game for New York, but not so much for Sam Howell and more so for Tommy Devito. The first quarter was dominated, but the last quarter with 17 points. The loss to the Cowboys left the Giants humiliated. The season is coming to an end, with 5 games remaining, Packers, Eagles, Rams and Eagles not easy rivals, but with 3 wins in the season and 8 losses in the campaign.

6:26 PMan hour ago

How are the Pats doing?

The Pats are coming off that loss in Germany against the Colts by 10-6, being a horrible game for Mac Jones, he was intercepted again, giving incomplete passes, just like Bailey Zappe who had some minutes, was intercepted in the last quarter. Chad Ryland did more for New England with those 6 points. The Pats have not won since the game against the Bills. But they have had 3 consecutive losses, the probability of a victory looks likely.

6:21 PMan hour ago

Week 12 begins

Week 12 of the NFL begins with 3 games this Thursday, November 23 with the Lions vs Packers. Then Dallas vs Washington. To close the Thanksgiving Day card is Seattle against 49ers.
On Black Friday we will have the Jets vs Dolphins. Later on Sunday, November 26, we will see the first confrontation between Colts vs Tampa Bay.
Closing Sunday's card is the Chargers vs Ravens. But the most interesting game will be Raiders vs Chiefs. On Monday the Chicago Bears will face Minnesota in the last game of week 12.
6:16 PMan hour ago

Where are you going to play?

MetLife Stadium is the home of the New York Jets and the Giants, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With a capacity for 82,566 spectators, open since September 5, 2007, with a cost of 1.6 billion dollars.
6:11 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Giants vs Patriots!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
