Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinatti Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Stay tuned for live coverage of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinatti Bengals NFL Season 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinatti Bengals live starting lineups for Week 12 of the NFL 2023 Season, as well as the latest information from Paycor Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinatti Bengals online live NFL Season 2023
This is the kickoff time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinatti Bengals game on November 26 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m. p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 p.m. on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 8:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Cincinatti Bengals
Jamaar Chase, is the wide receiver of the Bengals, was the 5th selection of the 2021 Draft. In the current season, he has 71 receptions, 833 yards per reception, with an average of 11.7 yards per reception and 6 touchdowns.
Key Player - Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens, is the Steelers wide receiver, was the 52nd selection of the 2022 Draft. In the current season, he has 37 receptions, 604 yards per reception, with an average of 16.32 yards per reception and 3 touchdowns.
Head-to-head: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinatti
The Steelers vs Bengals rivalry series has been played 107 times, including two postseason games, with 39 wins for the Bengals and 68 for the Steelers.
Points scored: Pittsburgh Steelers 2362, Cincinnati Bengals 1912.
Injury Report
Pittsburgh Steelers
James Pierre CB
Minkah Fitzpatrick S
Montravius Adams DT
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
Chase Brown RB
Joe Burrow QB
Germaine Pratt LB
Cam Taylor-Britt CB
How are the Cincinatti Bengals doing?
The Bengals come in with a 5-5 record this season and a 3-2 home record. Cincinatti's offense is averaging 20.2 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 22.6 points against per game.
How are the Pittsburgh Steelers doing?
The Steelers come in with a 6-4 record this season and a 2-2 record as visitors. Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 16.6 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 19.5 points against per game.
Follow the action of week 12 of the NFL season
In this occasion we will have all the incidences of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinatti Bengals, in an exciting game between two rival teams of the North division of the AFC and that comes having an irregular campaign in the regular season.
The game will be played at Paycor Stadium
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinatti Bengals match will be played at the Paycor Stadium, located in the city of Cincinatti, in the state of Ohio, in the United States. This enclosure, inaugurated in the year 2000, has a capacity for 65515 spectators.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinatti Bengals live broadcast, corresponding to the NFL season. The game will take place at Paycor Stadium at 1:00 p.m.