Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals live in the NFL, as well as the latest information from State Farm Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the game on VAVEL.
What time is the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game?
This is the kickoff time for the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals game on November 26 in several countries:
Argentina: 6:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 p.m. on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 11:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 5:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Arizona Cardinals
James Conner, is the Cardinals running back, was the 105th pick in the 2017 Draft. In the current season, he has 98 carries, with 499 yards, an average of 5.1 yards per carry and 2 touchdowns.
Key Player - Los Angeles Rams
Matt Stafford, is the quarterback of the Rams, was the 1st selection of the 2009 Draft. In the current season, he has 183 pass completions in 309 attempts, with 2260 yards, 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
Head to Head: Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals
The Rams-Cardinals rivalry series has been played 91 times, including two postseason games, with 49 wins for the Rams and 40 for the Cardinals, plus, 2 ties.
Points scored: Los Angeles Rams 1890, Arizona Cardinals 1737.
Injury Report
Los Angeles Rams
Jason Taylor II S
Ben Skowronek WR
Quentin Lake S
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jalen Thompson S
Antonio Hamilton Sr. CB
Zach Pascal WR
Emari Demercado RB
Kevin Strong DE
How are the Arizona Cardinals doing?
The Cardinals come in with a 2-9 record this season and a 2-3 record as a home underdog. Arizona's offense is averaging 19.2 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 28.4 points against per game.
How are the Los Angeles Rams doing?
The Rams come in with a 4-6 record this season and a 2-3 record as visitors. Los Angeles' offense is averaging 19.5 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 22.0 points against per game.
Follow the action of week 12 of the NFL season
On this occasion, we will have all the incidents of the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, in an exciting game between two NFC West teams that have been having an irregular campaign in the regular season.
The game will be played at State Farm Stadium
The Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals game will be played at State Farm Stadium, located in the city of Glendale, in the state of Arizona, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 2006, has a capacity for 63400 spectators.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals game, corresponding to the NFL season. The match will take place at State Farm Stadium at 4:05pm.