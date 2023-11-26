Houston Texans vs Jacsonville Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Foto: Jaguars

Update Live Commentary
When is Houston Texans vs Jacsonville Jaguars and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, USA

Time: 3pm

How and where to watch Houston Texans vs Jacsonville Jaguars live streaming

The match between Houston Texans and Jacsonville Jaguars will be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass.
Jacksonville Jaguars - keeping an eye on the rearview mirror

The Jaguars lead the AFC South with seven wins and three losses, an excellent campaign, so much so that they're still fighting for 1st place in the AFC. However, for that dream to continue, the Jags can't even think about losing this game against the Texans. Defeat would mean dropping out of the race for the AFC and being overtaken by the head-to-head criterion in the event of a draw in the season's standings.
Houston Texans - three wins in a row

The Houston Texans have three wins in a row and are competing for first place in the AFC South, which currently belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars. As such, this head-to-head is worth a lot because it could be a tie-breaker in the future if the teams tie on wins and losses.
Under 48.5

There's a good chance this will be a nervous game, with both quarterbacks making more mistakes than usual and punters coming into play at all times. C.J. Stroud had a bad game last week and Lawrence should be less aggressive than he was last week as well. Let's go under since the number is too big.
Jacksonville Jaguars favorite

It's a risk, no doubt about it, as the Texans are one of the NFL's darlings at the moment. But Jacksonville have won five games as visitors (one of them was on neutral territory, but the Bills had the upper hand), have more experience in games of this size and the Texans' performance last week was worrying. Let's go with the Jags.
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville managed to bounce back by beating their divisional rivals, the Titans, after being thrashed by the 49ers. But now the Houston Texans are on their heels and this is a franchise that the Jaguars need to exorcise, having been complete freeloaders in recent years and with a defeat in week 3 that left quite a bitter taste.

The key is Trevor Lawrence, who has four touchdowns and seven interceptions against the Texans, is hungry and wants to prove he can be an elite quarterback, having thrashed the Titans with two touchdowns through the air and two on the run.

But now the challenge is much greater and against a freshman he won't want to look bad. In the first game, despite a 37-17 lead, the Jaguars made a lot of mistakes with drops, a fumble and a touchdown on a kickoff return. By cleaning up those mistakes, the game could be very even.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

 

Houston Texans

After two expected losses for such a young team, with a freshman quarterback and a coach in his first year as head coach, the Texans took on the Jaguars, favorites to win the division, and simply beat them 37-17, starting a six-game winning streak that has taken the league by storm.

But the truth is that the Texans have a history with the Jaguars of complete dominance, with 10 wins in 11 games and 21 wins in the last 26 games. And if Houston wins on Sunday, it will take the lead in the AFC South because it has won both games against its rival.

C.J. Stroud is certainly already warming up his arm and with almost 3,000 air yards in a spectacular freshman season, he'll want to take advantage of the Jaguars' pass defense which is the fourth worst in the league, with 254.4 yards conceded per game. But he'll have to be careful because in the last game, with three interceptions, he had more luck than sense.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Houston Texans vs Jacsonville Jaguars is valid for the NFL

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play one of the ten games between teams from the same division in Week 12 of the 2023/24 NFL season. The game will kick off at 3pm (BST) at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The match promises a lot because the two teams are neck and neck and if the Texans, with six wins and four losses, beat the Jaguars (7-3), they'll take the lead in the AFC South because they won the Week 3 match as well.

Welcome to the Houston Texans vs Jacsonville Jaguars live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial NFL match between two teams: the Houston Texans on one side. On the other side is the Jacsonville Jaguars. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
