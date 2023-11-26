Houston Texans vs Jacsonville Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Houston Texans vs Jacsonville Jaguars and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Houston Texans vs Jacsonville Jaguars live streaming
Jacksonville Jaguars - keeping an eye on the rearview mirror
Houston Texans - three wins in a row
Under 48.5
Jacksonville Jaguars favorite
Jacksonville Jaguars
The key is Trevor Lawrence, who has four touchdowns and seven interceptions against the Texans, is hungry and wants to prove he can be an elite quarterback, having thrashed the Titans with two touchdowns through the air and two on the run.
But now the challenge is much greater and against a freshman he won't want to look bad. In the first game, despite a 37-17 lead, the Jaguars made a lot of mistakes with drops, a fumble and a touchdown on a kickoff return. By cleaning up those mistakes, the game could be very even.
Houston Texans
But the truth is that the Texans have a history with the Jaguars of complete dominance, with 10 wins in 11 games and 21 wins in the last 26 games. And if Houston wins on Sunday, it will take the lead in the AFC South because it has won both games against its rival.
C.J. Stroud is certainly already warming up his arm and with almost 3,000 air yards in a spectacular freshman season, he'll want to take advantage of the Jaguars' pass defense which is the fourth worst in the league, with 254.4 yards conceded per game. But he'll have to be careful because in the last game, with three interceptions, he had more luck than sense.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play one of the ten games between teams from the same division in Week 12 of the 2023/24 NFL season. The game will kick off at 3pm (BST) at the NRG Stadium in Houston.
The match promises a lot because the two teams are neck and neck and if the Texans, with six wins and four losses, beat the Jaguars (7-3), they'll take the lead in the AFC South because they won the Week 3 match as well.
Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, USA
Time: 3pm
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil