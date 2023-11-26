Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs game and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs live streaming
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs 17 x 21 Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs 21 x 14 Miami Dolphins
Dever Broncos 24 x 9 Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs 31 x 17 Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings 20 x 27 Kansas City Chiefs
Injured players
Jerrick McKinnon (doubtful)
Mecole Hardman (doubtful)
Las Vegas Raiders
Miami Dolphins 20 x 13 Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders 16 x 13 New York Jets
Las Vegas Raiders 30 x 6 New York Giants
Detroit Lions 26 x 14 Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears 30 x 16 Las Vegas Raiders
Injured players
Maxx Crossby (doubtful)
Robert Spillane (doubtful)
Tre'von Moehrig (questionable)
Jack Jones (questionable)
Kolton Miller (questionable)
Latest news from the Kansas City Chiefs
Latest news from the Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
The defense has good names and the return of its best player after DT Chris Jones took a holdout. The salary bases for 2023 have been agreed and he returns in a rotation that needs him a lot. The secondary has had problems, but is improving game by game.
Las Vegas Raiders
The defense has been a little better than expected. Improvement in giving up yards should be the unit's keynote for the match and they should continue to rely on players like DE Maxx Crosby, CB Marcus Peters and SS Trevon Moehrig to develop this unit.
TIME AND PLACE!
At the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Maxx Crosby's Raiders host Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs for another electrifying duel between the two NFL personalities, starting at 18:25
Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby have had some interesting clashes in recent years. The most recent clash between the Chiefs' quarterback and the Raiders' pass rusher took place last season. Now, the visitor of the day is looking to extend its five-game winning streak against Las Vegas. The last time the Raiders won the head-to-head was in November 2020 (40-32).
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA
Time: 5:25 pm ET
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil