Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Kansas City Chiefs

Live Commentary
When is the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs game and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA

Time: 5:25 pm ET

Where to watch: NFL Game Pass

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs will be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass.
Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 17 x 21 Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs 21 x 14 Miami Dolphins

Dever Broncos 24 x 9 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 31 x 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings 20 x 27 Kansas City Chiefs

Jerrick McKinnon (doubtful)

Mecole Hardman (doubtful)

Las Vegas Raiders

 Miami Dolphins 20 x 13 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 16 x 13 New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders 30 x 6 New York Giants

Detroit Lions 26 x 14 Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears 30 x 16 Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crossby (doubtful)

Robert Spillane (doubtful)

Tre'von Moehrig (questionable)

Jack Jones (questionable)

Kolton Miller (questionable)

Latest news from the Kansas City Chiefs

The favorite to win the game is coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a replay of the last Super Bowl. This time KC didn't get the win at home, as the Eagles traveled to the capital of Missouri to face the reigning NFL champions. The home team won 21-17, with the Chiefs making a mistake at the end of the game that could have given Travis Kelce's team the win.
Latest news from the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are having a season not too dissimilar to what they did in the past, while still residing in Oakland, California. With five wins and six losses on the season, Las Vegas goes into the game without their star quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, out for the season with a back injury. Aidan O'Connel is now the starter at the position.
Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs still have QB Patrick Mahomes as the most prominent player on offense. Now, the offense's complement has been below average. WRs Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarious Toney haven't delivered what the team expected when it acquired them. The running game has also failed to be effective due to the team becoming one-dimensional with the air game struggling so much.

The defense has good names and the return of its best player after DT Chris Jones took a holdout. The salary bases for 2023 have been agreed and he returns in a rotation that needs him a lot. The secondary has had problems, but is improving game by game.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas offense is led by QB Aiden O'Connel, since the starter is injured. The young player has a great pair of WRs in Jakobi Meyers and Devante Adams. The offensive line does a good job in the passing game, but leaves something to be desired when it comes to opening up space for runs, where RB Josh Jacobs has some difficulties.

The defense has been a little better than expected. Improvement in giving up yards should be the unit's keynote for the match and they should continue to rely on players like DE Maxx Crosby, CB Marcus Peters and SS Trevon Moehrig to develop this unit.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs is valid for the NFL. 

At the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Maxx Crosby's Raiders host Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs for another electrifying duel between the two NFL personalities, starting at 18:25

Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby have had some interesting clashes in recent years. The most recent clash between the Chiefs' quarterback and the Raiders' pass rusher took place last season. Now, the visitor of the day is looking to extend its five-game winning streak against Las Vegas. The last time the Raiders won the head-to-head was in November 2020 (40-32).

Welcome to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive NFL match between two teams: the Kansas City Chiefs on one side. On the other side is the Las Vegas Raiders. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
