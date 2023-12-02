Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
TEXANS!
BRONCOS NUMBERS!
The season for Denver has been challenging, reflected in varying statistics. Offensively, the team is in 13th; in points scored per game, recording an average of 22.4, but faces difficulties in gaining yards, occupying 24th place in points scored per game. position in total yards per game, with 315.5. Air performance is excellent. particularly limited, ranking 28th; place in passing yards per game, with 199.9, while the ground game stands out at 13º place, with 115.5. Defensively, Denver faces significant challenges, ranking 29th in the rankings. position in points given up per game, with 25.5, and 30th; position in total yards given up per game, with 388.18. The vulnerability against land-based play is This is evident, occupying the last position in ground yards given up per game, with 155.18. Despite recording a reasonable number of interceptions, the team's overall defensive performance is poor. a focal point for improvements.
BRONCOS LEADERS!
In individual team highlights, Russell Wilson leads in passing yards, racking up 2,199 yards, while Javonte Williams shines in rushing, totaling 538 yards. The aerial game is easy. led by Courtland Sutton with 560 receiving yards, followed by Jerry Jeudy. In defense, Nik Bonitto is the best. He is the leader in sacks, recording 7, followed by Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen. The defensive sector also highlights Justin Simmons, leader in interceptions with 3, followed by Kareem Jackson and Ja'Quan McMillian. In total tackles, Alex Singleton leads with 108, accompanied by Josey Jewell and Kareem Jackson. These individual highlights demonstrate the diversity of talent, contributing to the team's overall positive performance.
TEXANS NUMBERS!
Houston demonstrates a competitive performance in the season, standing out in several statistics. Offensively, the team ranks 10th in the rankings. He is ranked in points scored per game, with an average of 23.5, while he stands out in the aerial game, leading in passing yards per game, with an impressive 297.6. However, the team's ground performance is lacking. less prominent, occupying 24th; position in rushing yards per game, recording 98.7. Defensively, Houston ranks 14th; in points against per game, with 21.1, but faces challenges in aerial defense, ranking 27th in the rankings. position in yards given up per game, with 252.55. Despite a lower ranking in sacks and interceptions, the team demonstrates solidity against the ground game, ranking 8th in the rankings. place in ground yards given up per game, with 95.09. The balance between offensive and defensive aspects defines Houston's competitive campaign this season.
TEXANS LEADERS!
In individual statistics, C.J. Stroud stands out as the leader in passing yards, accumulating an impressive 3,266 yards, while Devin Singletary leads the ground yards with 489. In the aerial game, Nico Collins shines with 800 receiving yards. The defense shows its strength with Jonathan Greenard leading in sacks, totaling 7, followed by Sheldon Rankins and Will Anderson Jr. Interceptions are led by Steven Nelson, totaling 3. In total tackles, Blake Cashman leads with 76, followed by Henry To'oTo'o, Christian Harris and Jalen Pitre. Individual performance highlights the diversity of talent in different aspects of the game, contributing to the team's overall success.
HOW DO THE BRONCOS ARRIVE?
In the AFC West, the competition is fierce. It's close with Kansas City leading the way with a solid 8-3 performance while maintaining a respectable .727 percentage. Denver is here. in second place, with a record of 6 wins and 5 losses, showing a solid performance, reaching .545 success rate. Las Vegas remains in third place, with 5 wins and 7 losses, with a percentage of .417, while the LA Chargers face challenges, occupying the last position with 4 wins and 7 losses, recording a .364 percentage. The battle for leadership in the AFC West remains intense, with teams competing hard to secure their place in the playoffs.
HOW DO THE TEXANS ARRIVE?
In the AFC South, the Jacksonville team leads the division with an impressive record of 8 wins and 3 losses, achieving a solid win percentage of 72.7%. Indianapolis and Houston are tied with similar performance, both with 6 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a 54.5% win rate. These two teams are competing for position behind leader Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Tennessee is on the move. struggling to keep up, recording 4 wins and 7 losses, resulting in a win rate of 36.4%. Competition in the AFC South looks fierce, with teams looking to improve their performance to achieve season success.
The game will be played at NRG Stadium
The Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos game will be played at NRG Stadium, with a capacity of 72.220 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.