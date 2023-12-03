Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints match in the NFL.
What time is Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints of December 03rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how to watch Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Detroit's Player to Watch
The quarterback of the University of Carolina, 29-year-old Jared Goff has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3075, with 18 touchdown passes.
New Orleans player to watch
Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr, 32 years old, has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2535, with 10 touchdown passes.
New Orleans Saints Injuries:
Name Pos Date of Return Status
Pete Werner LB 30 Nov. Questionable
Kendre Miller RB 30 Nov. Questionable
Ryan Ramczyk OT 30 Nov. Questionable
Blake Grupe PK 30 Nov. Questionable
Rashid Shaheed WR 30 Nov. questionable
Chris Olave WR 30 Nov. questionable
Marcus Maye S 29 Nov. questionable
Cameron Jordan DE 29 Nov. questionable
Erik McCoy C 29 Nov. questionable
Marshon Lattimore CB 25 Nov. Injured reserve
Michael Thomas WR 21 Nov. Injured reserve
Payton Turner DE 13 Sep. Injured reserve
Eno Benjamin RB 6 Aug. Injured reserve
Andrew Dowell LB 4 Aug. Injured Reserve
Detroit Lions Injuries:
Name Pos Date of Return Status
C.J. Gardner-Johnson S 30 Nov. Injured Reserve
Hendon Hooker QB 30 Nov. Out
Frank Ragnow C 30 Nov. Questionable
Alex Anzalone LB 29 Nov. Questionable
Emmanuel Moseley CB 22 Nov. Injured reserve
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G 15 Nov. Injured Reserve
Scott Daly LS 31 Oct. Injured Reserve
Zonovan Knight RB 14 Oct. Injured reserve
Jason Cabinda FB 7 Oct. Injured reserve
Matt Nelson OT 28 Sep. Injured Reserve
James Houston LB 19 Sep. Injured reserve
Nate Sudfeld QB 30 Aug. Injured Reserve
Shane Zylstra TE 2 Aug. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Caesars Superdome, at 1:00 pm.