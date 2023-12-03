Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets NFL Season 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets live starting lineups for Week 13 of the NFL 2023 Season, as well as the latest information from MetLife Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets online live NFL Season 2023
This is the kickoff time for the Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets game on December 3 in various countries:
Argentina: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Chile 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 p.m. on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 8:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - New York Jets
Garret Wilson, is the wide receiver of the Jets, was the 10th selection of the 2022 Draft. In the current season, he has 64 receptions, with 695 yards receiving, three touchdowns.
Key Player - Atlanta Falcons
Drake London, is the Falcons wide receiver, was the 8th pick in the 2022 Draft. In the current season, he has 45 receptions, with 565 yards receiving, two touchdowns.
Head-to-Head: Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets
The rivalry series between the Falcons and Jets has been contested 13 times, with 8 wins for the Falcons and 5 for the Jets.
Points scored: New York Jets 249, Atlanta Falcons 236.
Injury Report
Atlanta Falcons
Mike Hughes CB
Mack Hollins WR
New York Jets
New York Jets
Wes Schweitzer G
Israel Abanikanda RB
Aaron Rodgers QB
Dalvin Cook RB
Breece Hall RB
How are the New York Jets doing?
The Jets come in with a 4-7 record this season and a 2-4 record as a home underdog. New York's offense is averaging 14.8 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 21.6 points against per game.
How are the Atlanta Falcons doing?
The Falcons come in with a 5-6 record this season and a 1-4 record as visitors. Atlanta's offense is averaging 19.3 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 21.0 points against per game.
Follow the action of week 13 of the NFL season
In this occasion, we will have all the incidences of the Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets game, in an exciting match between these two teams of the NFC and AFC, which have been having an irregular campaign in the regular season.
The game will be played at MetLife Stadium
The Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets match will be played at MetLife Stadium, in the city of East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 82566 spectators.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets live stream, corresponding to week 13 of the NFL season. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 pm.