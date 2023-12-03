Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders game in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Dolphins absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Tua Tagovailoa, player to watch!
The Dolphins quarterback began his fourth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Miami quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite the good results, he lost the playoffs due to injury and his team was left out. Tagovailoa continues to develop him as a player and increasingly improves his abilities to be the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Dolphins arrive?
The Miami team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in seventh place in its conference with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where injuries did not allow them to advance beyond the first round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and with great players like Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jevon Holland, Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips. The team will have a somewhat mixed start against the Broncos and Patriots, but will also go into Buffalo and the Rams where they will start as an underdog. The Dolphins are rebuilding and with the help of Toa Tagovailoa they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Dolphins will try to repeat their ticket to the playoffs and advance to the conference finals.
Commanders absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Sam Howell, player to watch!
The Commanders quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Washington's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season are 3,339 yards in completed passes through the air, 18 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions with which he achieved 13 victories. The game against the Dolphins will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Commanders' offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Brian Robinson Jr. will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Commanders get here?
The Washington team started a new season in the National Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Commanders had a poor regular season with a record of 8 wins and 8 losses to finish in 8th place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Commanders was the change of starting quarterback and, after the departure of Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell arrives to reinforce the position and be the new leader of the team's offense and ensure that the squad manages to comply with all the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Sam Howell, Brian Anderson Jr., Terry McLaurin, Kamren Curl, Kendall Fuller and Joey Slye. The Commanders did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Broncos but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Bills on the road and against Steeler at home, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Where's the game?
The FedExField located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 67,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at FedExField, at 1 pm.