New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game
Photo: New England Patriots

When is the New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers match and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

Time: 3pm

Where to watch: NFL Game Pass

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium will be broadcast on NFL Game Pass.
Los Angeles Chargers' record

Los Angeles Chargers 10-20 Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers 23-20 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 38 - 41 Detroit Lions

New York Jets 6-27 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 30-13 Chicago Bears

Latest news from the Los Angeles Chargers

After the game against the Ravens, the Chargers, under the command of Brandon Staley, faced another defeat, this time committing four turnovers, which significantly reduced their chances of reaching the playoffs.
The New England Patriots' record

New York Giants 10-7 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 6-10 Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots 17-20 Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins 31-17 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 29-25 Buffalo Bills
 

Latest news from the New England Patriots

New England have recorded just two wins and nine defeats, occupying fourth and last place in the American Conference's East division for the 2023 season. Notably, the Patriots' season has come to an end, and coach Bill Belichick is facing challenges to preserve his job.
New England Patriots

No Super Bowl ao contrário da semana 12, os Patriots perderam para os Giants, o que é positivo para o Draft do ano que vem. O negativo é ver esse time e a confiança de Mac Jones, que está lá embaixo após mais uma ida para o banco no meio do jogo. Sua “sorte” é que Bailey Zappe não é muito melhor.

Nesta semana fica a dúvida sobre quem será o titular, se Jones e Zappe. O problema dos turnovers é enorme, com o time tendo um saldo negativo de oito nesse campo.

A defesa está melhor, sendo a oitava geral em jardas cedidas e a sétima em jardas terrestres cedidas. O problema é que mesmo cedendo 10 pontos para os Colts e 10 pontos para os Giants, o ataque conseguiu fazer menos nas duas partidas. Que mudança para a fase de um tal de Tom Brady…

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

 

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' season is horrendous with the level of talent in the squad. Just to name two, Khalil Mack already has 13 sacks on the season and Keenan Allen leads the league with 97 receptions. And there's still a whole month of the regular season to go.

The chance of the playoffs is slim, just as Brandon Staley's chances of staying in the job when the season ends should be slim. But you can expect anything from the Chargers. Even getting a head coach who specializes in defenses and he does a terrible job calling plays and has the worst defense against the air attack, with 280 yards given up per game.

The poor form has also extended to Justin Herbert, who didn't have a good game against the Ravens and his turnovers have plummeted in recent weeks. Now, with four wins and seven losses, only a miracle will make this season worth anything.

Welcome to the New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial NFL match between two teams: the New England Patriots on one side. On the other side is the Los Angeles Chargers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
