New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

When is the New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers match and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers live streaming
Los Angeles Chargers' record
Green Bay Packers 23-20 Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers 38 - 41 Detroit Lions
New York Jets 6-27 Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers 30-13 Chicago Bears
The New England Patriots' record
New England Patriots 6-10 Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots 17-20 Washington Commanders
Miami Dolphins 31-17 New England Patriots
New England Patriots 29-25 Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Nesta semana fica a dúvida sobre quem será o titular, se Jones e Zappe. O problema dos turnovers é enorme, com o time tendo um saldo negativo de oito nesse campo.
A defesa está melhor, sendo a oitava geral em jardas cedidas e a sétima em jardas terrestres cedidas. O problema é que mesmo cedendo 10 pontos para os Colts e 10 pontos para os Giants, o ataque conseguiu fazer menos nas duas partidas. Que mudança para a fase de um tal de Tom Brady…
Los Angeles Chargers
The chance of the playoffs is slim, just as Brandon Staley's chances of staying in the job when the season ends should be slim. But you can expect anything from the Chargers. Even getting a head coach who specializes in defenses and he does a terrible job calling plays and has the worst defense against the air attack, with 280 yards given up per game.
The poor form has also extended to Justin Herbert, who didn't have a good game against the Ravens and his turnovers have plummeted in recent weeks. Now, with four wins and seven losses, only a miracle will make this season worth anything.
TIME AND PLACE!
On Sunday, at Gillette Stadium, at 3pm (Brasília time), we'll be facing two teams that have been doing very badly this season: the New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers.
The home team is one of the worst in the NFL, with 2 wins and 9 losses. Their opponents, the Chargers, occupy last place in the AFC West with 4 wins and 7 losses, and are on a run of three straight losses.
In a clash between two teams on losing streaks, the New England Patriots (2-9) were beaten 10-7 by the New York Giants, their fourth defeat in a row. At the same time, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) suffered a 20-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, committing four turnovers in the game and thus accumulating three consecutive defeats.
Venue: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA
Time: 3pm
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil