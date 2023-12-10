Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:30 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the 2023 NFL season with Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints.

In a few moments we will share with you the Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints live starting lineups for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from the Caesars Superdome. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:25 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints online and live NFL Season 2023

This is the kickoff time for the game in various countries:

Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 7:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports 
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass 
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass

11:20 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this New Orleans Saints player

Derek Carr, 32-year-old quarterback. His pass completion percentage this season is 66.2% for 2761 yards. In addition to six interceptions and 11 touchdowns. Against the Detroit Lions he had one touchdown pass, one interception, two catches and 17 pass completions out of 22, numbers that were not enough to prevent his team's defeat.

 

11:15 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Carolina Panthers player

Bryce Young, 22-year-old quarterback. He has a 60’6% pass completion rate for 2055 yards. He also has nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. In his last game he had one interception and four catches. He has not caught a touchdown pass since Nov. 19 against Dallas;

 

11:10 PM2 hours ago

News - New Orleans Saints

In their last game they lost at home by 28-33 in a game where they received the Detroit Lions. A bad first game ended the hopes of the New Orleans team. They were down 0-21 in the first quarter. They won the remaining three quarters, but it was not enough to equalize or win the game. 

 

They have three consecutive losses and have only managed to win two of the last seven games they have played. They are tenth in the National Conference with five wins and seven losses, while they occupy the second position in the NFC South division. 

 

In the latest injury report they announced as many as 15 players who are unavailable for this matchup. These are: Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps) Colina Taysom (left foot/hand), Cameron Jordan (ankle) Marcus Maye (shoulder), Kendre Miller (ankle) Malcolm Roach ( odilla) Rashid Shahid (hermatic) Derek Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder), Jimmy Graham (rest) Juan johnson (quadriceps Erik McCoy (shoulder), Andrus Peat (shoulder) Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique), Blake Grupe (right groin)

11:05 PM2 hours ago

News - Carolina Panthers

They are coming off a 21-18 loss in their last game at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a game they went down 7-0 in the first quarter after failing to convert any points. In the second quarter they managed to reduce the lead with a field goal by Pineiro. After the second half comeback they managed to equalize with a 7-7 score. They won the last quarter by 7-8, but it was not enough to avoid defeat for their team. 

 

They have five losses in a row and have won only one game out of the last 15 played. They are bottom of the National Conference with one win and 11 losses and also occupy the last position in the NFC South division. 

 

They have the doubt for this game of DeShawn Williams, who was out of practice due to a knee problem. He already played his last game with a knee problem. A veteran player who has played in all 12 games this season. While Vonn Bell missed the last game with shoulder discomfort and is returning to warm-ups on a limited basis.

11:00 PM2 hours ago

Background

Three months later, they will meet again. They already met in September in an even game that ended with a score of 17-20 for the New Orleans Saints in an even game where Jones' two touchdowns were decisive. Of the last six meetings, three victories for each of them.
10:55 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The game will be played at the Caesars Superdome, which is located in New Orleans. It was inaugurated in August 1975 and has a capacity for 83,000 spectators;

 


 

10:50 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints will meet this Sunday, December 10 in the NFL Week 14 game.
10:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo