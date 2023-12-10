Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
BROWNS!
JAGUARS NUMBERS!
The Jacksonville Jaguars have performed competitively this season, highlighted by their consistent offensive production. The team is in 9º place in points scored per game, recording an average of 23.8 points, and ranks 13th in the rankings. position in total yards per game, with 361. The aerial game is the best. a force, ranking 11th in the world. takes place, with 257.8 yards per game, while the ground game is falling behind. at 21st, with 103.3 yards. The team is He is efficient in controlling the clock, ranking 4th in the ranking. place in possession of the ball, with an average of 31 minutes and 55 seconds. Defensively, they face challenges, being in 20th; place in points allowed per game (21.6) and 24º in total yards against (354.75). Notably, they are strong against the land game, ranking 5th in the rankings. place, allowing just 93.08 yards per game. The team seeks to improve its defense, especially in the aerial game, to consolidate its position in the competition.
JAGUAR LEADERS!
Trevor Lawrence stands out as the leader in passing yards, accumulating an impressive 3,004 yards, followed by Travis Etienne Jr., who leads in rushing yards with 771. Christian Kirk is the team's leading receiver, recording 787 yards. Defensively, Josh Allen stands out in sacks, totaling 13.5, followed by Travon Walker. Darious Williams and Andre Cisco lead the way in interceptions, each with 3. Foyesade Oluokun stands out in total tackles, accumulating 131, with Devin Lloyd and Rayshawn Jenkins also contributing significantly. Lawrence's balanced performance in attack, combined with the defensive success led by Allen and Oluokun, contributes to the team's dynamics, demonstrating its ability in different aspects of the game.
BROWNS NUMBERS!
The Cleveland Browns have had a season with varied performance in different aspects of the game. Offensively, they rank as 17th; in points scored per game, with an average of 21.5 points. While his land game stands out, occupying 7th place in the rankings. With 135.1 yards per game, the aerial game is on the rise. at 23rd, with 206 yards. Remarkably, they lead in ball possession, maintaining first position with an average of 33 minutes and 22 seconds. Defensively, they are notable, ranking as the best defense in total yards against (260.5) and aerial yards against (153.42), in addition to being 10th in terms of total yards against (260.5) and aerial yards against (153.42). in points allowed per game (20.4). They have a solid performance in sacks (14th, with 33) and interceptions (18th, with 9). The team seeks to balance its offensive and defensive aspects for a more consistent performance.
BROWNS LEADERS!
In the team's main statistical indicators, Deshaun Watson leads in passing yards, accumulating an impressive 1,115 yards, followed by P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Jerome Ford stands out in the ground game, leading with 647 yards, while Amari Cooper is the leading rusher. the leading receiver, accumulating 799 yards. Defensively, Myles Garrett is great. dominant in sacks, recording 13, followed by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. lead in interceptions, each with 2. Grant Delpit stands out in total tackles, totaling 72, followed by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. These individual leaders reflect the team’s multifaceted performance in different aspects of the game, highlighting key players in both attack and defense.
HOW DO THE JAGUARS ARRIVE?
In the AFC South, the competition is fierce. It's close, with Jacksonville leading the division with a solid performance of 8 wins and 4 losses, achieving a winning percentage of 66.7%. Indianapolis and Houston are tied for second place, both with records of 7 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a respectable success rate of 58.3%. The battle promises to heat up as the season progresses, with these teams fighting for a position in the playoffs. On the other hand, Tennessee faces challenges, recording 4 wins and 8 losses, with a win rate of 33.3%. The balance in the AFC South creates exciting expectations for fans as teams look to stand out and secure a spot in the postseason.
HOW DO THE BROWNS ARRIVE?
In the AFC North, the Baltimore team leads with a solid performance of 9 wins and 3 losses, achieving a winning percentage of 75%. Cleveland is here. in second place, with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a percentage of 58.3%. The Pittsburgh team is is right behind, with 7 wins and 6 losses, recording a winning percentage of 53.8%. Cincinnati follows closely with a performance of 6 wins and 6 losses, achieving a winning percentage of 50%. Competition in the division is tough. close, with all teams remaining competitive amid a challenging season.
The game will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium
The Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars game will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium, with a capacity of 19.600 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.