Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Update Live Commentary
Follow here in here Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Match.
What time is the Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals of December 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Minnesota Vikings)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Garrett Bradbury (out), Marcus Davenport (questionable) and Christian Darrisaw (questionable).
Injury report (Cincinnati Bengals)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Joe Burrow (IR), Drew Sample (out), Jackson Carman (out) and Joe Bachie (questionable).
Minnesota Vikings Players to Watch
There are three Minnesota Vikings players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Nick Mullens (#12), the 28-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Justin Jefferson (#18) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Saturday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Minnesota Vikings offense. Finally, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (#40) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings had a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the NFC North with 7 games won, 0 tied and 6 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Minnesota Vikings' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 10, 2023 and resulted in a 3-0 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Cincinnati Bengals Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive and defensive attack. 27-year-old Quarterback Jake Browning (#6) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Saturday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Cincinnati Bengals offense. Another player is Ja'Marr Chase (#1) and he plays the wide receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Logan Wilson (#55) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in fourth position in the AFC North with 7 games won, 0 tied and 6 lost. The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on December 10, 2023 and resulted in a 34-14 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Paycor Stadium is located in the city of Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 65,535 spectators and is the home of the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 2000 and cost 455 million dollars to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.