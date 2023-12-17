New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: Getty Images

12:30 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the 2023 NFL season with the New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

In a few moments we will share with you the live starting lineups for New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from Caesars Superdome. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute online coverage.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints online and live NFL Season 2023

This is the start time of the game in various countries:

Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 7:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass

12:20 AMan hour ago

Be careful with this New Orleans Saints player

Derek Carr, 32-year-old quarterback. This season he has a percentage of 66.4% of passes completed for 2880 yards. In addition to 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He was important in his team's victory against the Carolina Panthers with two touchdown passes, an interception, a sack and completing 18 of 26 passes.

 

12:15 AMan hour ago

Be careful with this New York Giants player

Despite being a player with rookie status, Tommy DeVito has to pick up the slack after the absence of Daniel Jones. The 25-year-old quarterback position player has eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. In addition to 65.9% of passes completed for 855 yards. In his last game he contributed to the Giants' victory with a touchdown pass and completing 17 of the 21 pass attempts he made.

 

12:10 AMan hour ago

News - New Orleans Saints

In their last quarter they beat the Carolina Panthers 28-6 on the scoreboard. The first quarter ended with a 0-0 score where the Saints missed a field goal. In the second period they were much superior at 14-3 and allowed them to go into the break with an advantage. The Carolina Panthers reduced the gap on the scoreboard in the third quarter, but in the last quarter they sealed the duel with a 14-0 score to close the duel.

 

An important victory to end the bad streak, since they had three defeats in a row. They are sixth in the National Conference with six wins and seven losses, while they occupy first position in the NFC South division.

12:05 AMan hour ago

News - New York Giants

They are coming off a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in their last game. They did not start the game well, as the first quarter was 0-7 for the Packers, and the Giants missed a field goal. They managed to close the gap with a touchdown before halftime. In the third quarter they were far superior with a 14-3 partial. In the last quarter, the Green Bay Packers got off to a good start, took the lead and could have won the game, but failed to convert a two-point play. That left the New York Giants alive, who scored Bullock's field goal at the buzzer to leave the victory. 

 

They have three wins in a row and have not lost since last November 12, when they lost at home to the Dallas Cowboys. Right now they are 13th in the National Conference with five wins and eight losses. They are third in the NFC East division.

12:00 AMan hour ago

Background

Two years later, these two teams will meet again. Their last duel was in October 2021 and was decided in overtime.  In the end, the victory went to the New York Giants by 21-27. After a scoreless first quarter, the Giants went into halftime with a 7-7 lead. The New Orleans Saints took the lead into the last quarter, but the Giants equalized in the last quarter and everything was decided in overtime. In this one the Saints started with a touchdown lead, but a touchdown and a field goal in the last seconds gave the victory to the Giants. In the last six meetings, three wins each.
11:55 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The game will be played at the Caesars Superdome, a stadium located in New Orleans. It was built in August 1971 and has a capacity for 83,000 spectators.

 

 

11:50 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

New York Giants and New Orleans Saints will meet this Sunday, December 17 in the NFL's Week 15 game.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints game on NFL

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
