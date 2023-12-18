Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
RAVENS!
RAVEN NUMBERS!
The Baltimore Ravens' impressive performance in the current season is evident in several statistics. Offensively, the team stands out as the 4th best in points scored per game, with an average of 27.8, and leads the ground game, accumulating an average of 157.1 yards per game. Although the aerial game ranks 19th, the team makes up for it with a solid ranking in total yards per game, ranking 6th with 385.7 yards. Defensively, the Ravens are outstanding, ranking 2nd in both points allowed per game (16.8) and total yards against (284.38). The passive defense stands out, ranking 4th, allowing just 180.15 yards per game. Additionally, the team leads the league in sacks, accumulating 47 so far. The season promises to continue with the Baltimore Ravens as a force to be reckoned with.
LEADERS OF THE RAVENS!
In team statistical highlights, Lamar Jackson leads in passing yards with 2,934, while Tyler Huntley contributes 38 completions. In the ground game, Jackson also stands out, leading with 644 yards, followed by Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill. Zay Flowers is the leading receiver, racking up 673 yards, with significant contributions from Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. Defensively, Justin Madubuike leads in sacks, recording 11, followed by Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. Geno Stone stands out in interceptions, totaling 6. The total number of tackles is led by Roquan Smith, with 136, followed by Patrick Queen and Kyle Hamilton. These statistics reflect the players' individual performance, highlighting the balance in the different facets of the game.
JAGUARS NUMBERS!
Jacksonville is performing solidly across several statistics this season. Offensively, the team stands out, ranking 9th in points scored per game, with an average of 24 points, while maintaining 12th place in total yards per game, totaling 357.5. However, the ground game needs improvement, ranking 24th at 99.8 yards per game. The defense is a mix of success and challenges as it allows an average of 22.3 points per game (19th) and 357.38 total yards (24th). It stands out in ground defense, ranking 4th by allowing just 92.23 yards per game. The team has a notable performance in interceptions, ranking 4th, but faces challenges in pass protection, ranking 31st. The season continues, and improvements are essential to achieving consistent success.
JAGUAR LEADERS!
In individual team statistics, quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads in passing yards, racking up an impressive 3,261 yards, while C.J. Beathard contributes 77 completed passes. Punter Logan Cooke stands out with 13 punts, and Christian Kirk leads the receptions with 787 yards, followed closely by Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram. In terms of running, Travis Etienne Jr. takes the lead with 806 yards, accompanied by Trevor Lawrence. In defense, Josh Allen leads in sacks, accumulating 13.5, and Darious Williams stands out in interceptions, registering 4. Foyesade Oluokun leads in total tackles, with 138, followed by Devin Lloyd and Rayshawn Jenkins. These statistics reflect the team's individual and collective performance, highlighting their strengths in different aspects of the game.
HOW DO THE RAVENS ARRIVE?
In the AFC North, the Baltimore team leads the division with an impressive 10-3 record while maintaining a solid 76.9% winning percentage. Cleveland follows closely behind, occupying second place with a record of 8 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a solid performance of 61.5%. Competition intensifies with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, both with a record of 7 wins and 6 losses, sharing third place with a winning percentage of 53.8%. The battle for the division leadership promises to be fierce, with teams close in the standings. Fans eagerly await how the season unfolds, as each game becomes crucial in the search for an advantage in the playoffs.
HOW DO THE JAGUARS ARRIVE?
In the AFC South, the Jacksonville team leads the division with a solid performance of 8 wins and 5 losses, achieving a winning percentage of 61.5%. Close behind, both Indianapolis and Houston are tied with a record of 7 wins and 6 losses each, maintaining a success rate of 53.8%. Competition in the division is tough. It's close, with these two teams looking to get closer to the leader. Meanwhile, Tennessee is on the move. facing difficulties, with 5 victories and 8 defeats, resulting in a victory rate of 38.5%. The battle for supremacy in the AFC South promises exciting action. As teams seek to stand out and secure a place in the playoffs.
The game will be played at EverBank Field
The Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens game will be played at EverBank Field, with a capacity at 67.838 people.
