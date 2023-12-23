Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of NFL Season 2023 Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans.
In a few moments we will share with you the Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans live starting lineups for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from Nissan Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans online live NFL Season 2023.
This is the kickoff time for the Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans game on December 24 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 8:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry, is the Titans running back, was the 45th selection of the 2016 Draft. In the current season, he totals 230 carries (3rd in NFL), with 884 yards, 10 touchdowns.
Key Player - Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith, is the quarterback of the Seahawks, was the 39th selection of the 2013 Draft. In the current season, he totals 259 pass completions in 402 attempts, with 2918 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
Head-to-Head: Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans
The Seahawks- Titans rivalry series has been played 18 times, including one postseason game, with 10 wins for the Seahawks and 8 for the Titans.
Points scored: Seattle Seahawks 375, Tennessee Titans 363.
Injury Report
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Brown CB
Devon Witherspoon CB
Dee Eskridge WR
Kenneth Walker III RB
Frank Clark LB
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jeffery Simmons DT
Jack Gibbens LB
Will Levis QB
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE
Amani Hooker S
How are the Tennessee Titans doing?
The Titans come in with a 5-9 record this season and a 4-3 home record. Tennessee's offense is averaging 18.3 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 21.5 points against per game.
How are the Seattle Seahawks doing?
The Seahawks come in with a 7-7 record this season and a 2-5 record as visitors. Seattle's offense averages 21.4 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 23.9 points against per game.
Follow the action of week 16 of the NFL season
In this occasion, we will have all the incidences of Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans, in an exciting game between two traditional NFL teams, the end of the regular season is just around the corner and the Playoffs are just around the corner.
The game will be played at Nissan Stadium
The Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans game will be played at Nissan Stadium, located in the city of Nashville, in the state of Tennessee, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 69143 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NFL Week 16 2023: Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans live stream!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.