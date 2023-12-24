Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals match in the NFL.
What time is Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals of December 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 15:25 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:25 hours
Chile: 17:25 hours
Colombia: 3:25 p.m.
Peru: 3:25 p.m.
USA: 4:25 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:25 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 5:25 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 4:25 p.m. ET
Spain: 23:25 hours
Where and how to watch Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
He's being released
The Arizona Cardinals released wing Zach Ertz, the team announced. Ertz asked to be cut, according to former teammate J.J. Watt, who is now retired and who broke the news of the Cardinals' cut request and release. Sources confirmed to ESPN that Arizona and Ertz were parting ways with each other to give him a chance to close out the season with another club.
According to Watt's post on X, Ertz, "plans to sign with a contender to try to get his second Super Bowl ring."
How are the Cardinals doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 24-10 against Pittsburgh, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun., Nov. 12 vs Atlanta, 25-23
Sun., Nov. 19 vs Houston, 21-16
Sun., Nov. 26 vs Los Angeles, 37-14
Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Pittsburgh, 24-10
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. San Francisco, 45-29
How are the Bears doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have not had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 16-13 against Carolina Panthers, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Thu, Nov. 9 vs Carolina, 16-13
Sun., Nov. 19 vs Detroit, 31-26
Mon., Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota, 12-10
Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Detroit, 28-13
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. Cleveland, 20-17
Cardinals player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Oklahoma, 26 year old Kyler Murray has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1075, with 4 touchdown passes.
Bears player to watch
Ohio State University Quarterback Justin Fields, 32 years old, has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to pass to answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1976, with 14 touchdown passes.
Chicago Bears Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
DeMarcus Walker DE 24 Dec. Questionable
Travis Homer RB 24 Dec. Questionable
Darnell Mooney WR 24 Dec. Questionable
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 24 Dec. Questionable
Noah Sewell LB 24 Dec. Questionable
Teven Jenkins OT 24 Dec. Questionable
Yannick Ngakoue DE 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Joe Reed WR 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Cardinals Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Greg Dortch WR 24 Dec. Questionable
Garrett Williams CB 24 Dec. Questionable
Kevin Strong DE 24 Dec. Questionable
Antonio Hamilton Sr. CB 24 Dec. Questionable
Victor Dimukeje LB 24 Dec. Questionable
Andre Chachere S 24 Dec. Questionable
Josh Woods LB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Geoff Swaim TE 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Marquise Brown WR 24 Dec. Questionable
Bobby Price CB 24 Dec. Injured Reserve
Kyzir White LB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Leki Fotu DT 31 Dec. Injured reserve
Carlos Watkins DT 24 Dec. Injured Reserve
L.J. Collier DE 24 Dec. Injured reserve
Kyler McMichael CB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Jon Gaines II G 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Pat Elflein G 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Rashad Fenton CB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Marlon Mack RB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Matt Hembrough LS 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game. The match will take place at Soldier Field, at 4:25 pm.