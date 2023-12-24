Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
The Jacksonville Jaguars demonstrate a reasonable capacity in attack, ranking 10th in points per game, with an average of 22.8, but with a discreet performance in the ground game, ranking in 26th place, with 98 yards per game. In possession, they are well positioned, in 9th place, with an average of 31:12 per game. Defensively, they face significant challenges, allowing an average of 22.4 points per game (21st), with particularly difficulties against the pass, ranking 29th, giving up 256.57 air yards per game. However, they have a more solid defense against the ground game, ranking 12th in allowing 103.57 yards per game, and are strong at getting interceptions, ranking 5th in the league. Despite the defensive challenges, they show positive points in their ability to control time of possession and generate interceptions.
Trevor Lawrence led the offense in passing yards with 3,525, followed by Travis Etienne Jr. as the leading rusher, racking up 837 yards. In the receiving game, Christian Kirk led the way with 787 yards, followed closely by Calvin Ridley with 781. Josh Allen was dominant on defense, accumulating 13.5 sacks, while Darious Williams led in interceptions, with 4. Foyesade Oluokun stood out in the total tackles, recording 148, followed by Devin Lloyd with 110. These individual leaders demonstrated consistency and remarkable skills in their specific areas, contributing significantly to the team's performance. The performance of Lawrence and Etienne Jr. on offense, along with Allen's dominant presence on defense, reflected the crucial impact of these players on the team's results.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance this season shows a mixed balance. Offensively, they are in the middle of the rankings in points per game (20th), with an average of 21.1 points, but they present significant challenges in the ground game, ranking 29th in ground yards per game, with 90.6. Defensively, they have a solid defense against the ground game, ranking in 9th place, allowing just 96 yards per game, but they face difficulties in defending against the pass, ranking 31st in aerial yards allowed, with an average of 263.86 per game. Overall, the team faces challenges in the consistency of its attack and in defending against passes, while excelling in defending against the ground game and in obtaining sacks.
In the individual team leader statistics, Baker Mayfield led in passing yards with 3,315, while Rachaad White excelled in the ground game with 834 yards. Mike Evans was the leading receiver, accumulating 1,077 yards, followed by Chris Godwin with 814. Vita Vea led in sacks, totaling 5.5, and Antoine Winfield Jr. was a standout in interceptions, with 2. In total tackles, Antoine Winfield Jr. .led with 107, followed by Lavonte David with 105. These individual leaders demonstrated consistent performance in their respective areas, contributing significantly to the team's statistics and reflecting their skills and impact on the field.
In the AFC South, competition is intense between Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Houston, all with 8 wins and 6 losses, maintaining a fierce dispute for the division lead. These teams are tied in winning percentage, reflecting the balance and competitiveness of the season. Meanwhile, Tennessee remains with 5 wins and 9 losses, fighting to stay in the race for the playoffs. The battle for supremacy in the AFC South is boiling over, with each game becoming crucial in determining which team will gain the upper hand heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
In the NFC South, competition was fierce between Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Atlanta and Carolina. Tampa Bay finished with a 7-7 record while maintaining a .500 ranking. New Orleans, with 7 wins and 8 losses, had a solid performance, followed by Atlanta, which reached 6 wins and 8 losses. Meanwhile, Carolina had a challenging season, achieving just 2 wins in 12 games. The battle for division dominance was intense, with teams demonstrating resilience and strategy to stand out. Tampa Bay and New Orleans led the way with competitive performances, while Atlanta looked to get closer. On the other hand, Carolina faced difficulties competing at the same level as the other teams in the division.
The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, with a capacity at 75.000 people.
