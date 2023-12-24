New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the 2023 NFL season New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos.
In a few moments we will share with you the New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos live starting lineups for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from Empower Field. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute online coverage.
Where and how to watch New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos online live NFL Season 2023.
This is the kickoff time for the New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos game on December 24 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:15 pm on ESPN
Spain: 3:15 am on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:15 pm on NFL Game Pass and ESPN
Paraguay: 9:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Argentina: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:15 pm on ESPN
Spain: 3:15 am on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:15 pm on NFL Game Pass and ESPN
Paraguay: 9:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson, the Broncos quarterback, was the 75th overall pick in the 2012 Draft. In the current season he has thrown 410 passes, 272 of them complete, with 24 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 2832 yards per pass, averaging 6.9 yards per pass. More was expected of him upon his arrival in Denver, but so far he has not lived up to all the expectations that were raised with his signing.
Key Player - New England Patriots.
DeMario Douglas, wide receiver for the Patriots, was the 210th pick in the 2023 Draft. On the current season he has 39 receptions, 443 yards per reception, averaging 11.4 yards per reception. The rookie is the most trusted offensive card for Bellichick, the task of the organization will be to surround him with good elements in 2024, to make him forget this terrible campaign.
Head to Head: New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos
The Patriots- Broncos rivalry series has been played 54 times, including 5 postseason games, with 31 wins for the Broncos and 23 for the Patriots.
Points scored: New England Patriots 1185, Denver Broncos 1216. New England won in their two most recent visits to Denver, but with Tom Brady, and in the three previous times, they had not seen wins in Colorado, so it's a tough spot for the Patriots.
Points scored: New England Patriots 1185, Denver Broncos 1216. New England won in their two most recent visits to Denver, but with Tom Brady, and in the three previous times, they had not seen wins in Colorado, so it's a tough spot for the Patriots.
Injury Report
New England Patriots
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT
Hunter Henry TE
Conor McDermott OT
Jahlani Tavai LB
Ja'Whaun Bentley LB
Denver Broncos
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT
Hunter Henry TE
Conor McDermott OT
Jahlani Tavai LB
Ja'Whaun Bentley LB
Denver Broncos
Alex Palczewski OT
Nik Bonitto LB
Greg Dulcich TE
How are the Denver Broncos doing?
The Broncos come in with a 7-7 record this season and a 4-3 record at home. Denver's offense averages 21.7 points per game and defensively has only conceded an average of 25.07 points against per game. Denver is competing for a slight chance to get into the Playoffs.
How are the New England Patriots doing?
The Patriots come in with a 3-11 record this season and a 2-4 record as visitors. New England's offense is averaging 13.2 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 21.3 points against per game. New England is on the verge of closing the historic Bellichick era at the helm of the Patriots.
The game will be played at Empower Field.
The New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos game will be played at Empower Field, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 76125 spectators.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos, corresponding to week 16 of the NFL season. The game will take place at the mythical Empower Field at 8:15 pm.