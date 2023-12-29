New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with our live coverage of the New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns NFL Season 2023
Where and how to watch New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns online live NFL Season 2023
Argentina: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:15 pm on ESPN
Spain 3:15 am on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:15 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 9:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Cleveland Browns
Key Player - New York Jets
Head-to-Head: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
Points scored: Cleveland Browns 603, New York Jets 580.
Injury report
Israel Abanikanda RB 28 Dic. Questionable
Greg Zuerlein PK 28 Dic. Questionable
Allen Lazard WR 28 Dic. Questionable
Duane Brown OT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Zach Wilson QB 7 Ene. Out
Jeremy Ruckert TE 7 Ene. Out
Aaron Rodgers QB 12 Feb. Out
Quinton Jefferson DT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Zaire Barnes LB 13 Ene. Injured Reserve
Wes Schweitzer G 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
C.J. Uzomah TE 7 Ene. Injured Reserve
Perrion Winfrey DT 7 Ene. Out
Al Woods DT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Connor McGovern C 28 Dic. Injured Reserve
Alijah Vera-Tucker G 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Corey Davis WR 12 Feb. Out
Javelin Guidry CB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Ifeadi Odenigbo DE 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Maalik Hall LB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns
Juan Thornhill S 28 Dic. Questionable
Anthony Walker Jr. LB 7 Ene. Out
Marquise Goodwin WR 28 Dic. Questionable
Corey Bojorquez P 28 Dic. Doubtful
Ogbo Okoronkwo DE 7 Ene. Out
Amari Cooper WR 28 Dic. Questionable
Dorian Thompson QB 28 Ene. Injured Reserve
Dustin Hopkins PK 7 Ene. Out
Deshaun Watson QB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Nick Chubb RB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Grant Delpit S 13 Ene. Injured Reserve
Dawand Jones OT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Maurice Hurst II DT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Jedrick Wills Jr. OT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Michael Woods II WR 12 Feb. Out
Rodney McLeod S 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Jack Conklin OT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Drew Forbes G 28 Dic. Out
Jakeem Grant Sr. WR 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Jacob Phillips LB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Isaiah Thomas DE 31 Dic. Doubtful
How are the Cleveland Browns doing?
The Browns for now are fifth in the AFC, so, they have a spot in the playoffs.