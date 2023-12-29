New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns NFL Season 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns live, corresponding to Day 17 of the NFL Season 2023, as well as the latest information from Cleveland Browns Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute online coverage.
Where and how to watch New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns online live NFL Season 2023

This is the kickoff time for the New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns game on Dec. 28 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:15 pm on ESPN
Spain 3:15 am on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:15 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports 
Paraguay: 9:15 pm on NFL Game Pass 
Peru: 8:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco, quarterback of the Browns, was the 18th selection of the 2008 Draft. In the current season, he has 104 pass completions in 175 attempts, with 1307 yards, 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
Key Player - New York Jets

Breece Hall, the running back for the Jets, was the 36th selection of the 2022 Draft. In the current season, he has 173 carries, with 732 yards, 4 touchdowns and 4.2 yards per carry.
Head-to-Head: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

The Jets-Browns rivalry series has been played 29 times, including one postseason game, with 15 wins for the Browns and 14 for the Jets. 
Points scored: Cleveland Browns 603, New York Jets 580.
Injury report

New York Jets

Israel Abanikanda      RB      28 Dic.             Questionable

Greg Zuerlein             PK       28 Dic.             Questionable

Allen Lazard              WR     28 Dic.             Questionable

Duane Brown             OT       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Zach Wilson               QB      7 Ene.              Out

Jeremy Ruckert          TE       7 Ene.              Out

Aaron Rodgers           QB      12 Feb.            Out

Quinton Jefferson       DT       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Zaire Barnes               LB       13 Ene.           Injured Reserve

Wes Schweitzer          G         12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

C.J. Uzomah               TE       7 Ene.              Injured Reserve

Perrion Winfrey          DT       7 Ene.              Out

Al Woods                   DT       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Connor McGovern     C         28 Dic.             Injured Reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker     G         12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Corey Davis                WR     12 Feb.            Out

Javelin Guidry            CB      12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Ifeadi Odenigbo         DE      12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Maalik Hall                 LB       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

 

Cleveland Browns

Juan Thornhill            S          28 Dic.             Questionable

Anthony Walker Jr.    LB       7 Ene.              Out

Marquise Goodwin    WR     28 Dic.            Questionable

Corey Bojorquez        P          28 Dic.            Doubtful

Ogbo Okoronkwo      DE      7 Ene.              Out

Amari Cooper             WR     28 Dic.            Questionable

Dorian Thompson       QB      28 Ene.           Injured Reserve

Dustin Hopkins          PK       7 Ene.              Out

Deshaun Watson        QB      12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Nick Chubb                RB      12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Grant Delpit                S          13 Ene.           Injured Reserve

Dawand Jones             OT       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Maurice Hurst II        DT       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Jedrick Wills Jr.          OT       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Michael Woods II      WR     12 Feb.            Out

Rodney McLeod        S          12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Jack Conklin               OT       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Drew Forbes               G         28 Dic.             Out

Jakeem Grant Sr.        WR     12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Jacob Phillips              LB       12 Feb.            Injured Reserve

Isaiah Thomas             DE      31 Dic.             Doubtful

How are the Cleveland Browns doing?

The Browns come in with a 10-5 record this season and a 7-1 record at home. Cleveland's offense is averaging 23 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 20.7 points against per game. 
The Browns for now are fifth in the AFC, so, they have a spot in the playoffs.
How are the New York Jets doing?

The Jets are 6-9 on the season and 2-4 on the road. New York's offense is averaging 15.4 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 21 points against per game. 
Follow the action of week 17 of the NFL season

On this occasion, we will have all the incidents of the New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns, in an exciting game between two traditional NFL teams, the end of the regular season is near and the Playoffs are approaching, the visitors are already thinking about 2024, after a rather bitter season, while, the local with a victory will ensure a place in the playoffs.
The game will be played at Cleveland Browns Stadium

The New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns game will be played at Cleveland Browns Stadium, located in the city of Cleveland, in the state of Ohio, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 67431 spectators.
Photo: Cleveland Browns
Photo: Cleveland Browns
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NFL regular season: New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns live updates

We will provide pregame analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
