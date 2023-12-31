Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

One of the most attractive games on Sunday at noon, the Rams visit MetLife Stadium in search of a ticket to the playoffs, while the Giants, who are already eliminated from the postseason, are looking to close their season in the best way possible. Do not miss a detail of the match Rams vs Giants live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

How to watch Rams vs Giants Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [31, December, 2023]

USA Time: 1:00 pm ET

USA TV channel (English): [CBS]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]

VAVEL

History Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants

The matchup between Los Angeles and New York has been played 46 times since 1938, with the scales tipping in favor of the Rams, who have 29 wins against 17 of their opponents.
In their most recent meeting, the Rams defeated the Giants 38-11 on October 17, 2021.
Absence Report / New York Giants

These are the players who are part of the injured list:
Adoree' Jackson (CB), A'Shawn Robinson (DT), Dexter Lawrence II (DT), Deonte Banks (CB) and Lawrence Cager (TE).
Absence Report / Los Angeles Rams

These are the players who are part of the injured list:
Joe Noteboom (OT) and Tre Tomlinson (CB).
Key player of New York Giants

It is a fact that the quarterback will start his fourth game of the season and the first since October 29, because when it seemed that Tommy DeVito would take the reins of the team, a shaky offense was seen and Daboll resorted to Taylor to start the second half in the previous game. With what he showed against the Eagles, the head coach announced that he would be the starter in this matchup. 

In the two quarters, Taylor completed 16 passes for a total of 133 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton, and also had an interception in the end zone on the final play of the game.

Key player of Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has been inspired and unstoppable in recent games; proof of this is that he has completed 119 of 178 passes for 1,338 yards, adding 14 touchdowns and has only been intercepted on 1 occasion. 

With these numbers, the Los Angeles quarterback has demonstrated absolute leadership at the head of the team and great quality in the execution of his plays, which have led him to be in the conversations among fans and analysts for being the NFL MVP.

How are the New York Giants doing?

For their part, the Giants will close their last two regular season games at home, when they host the Rams and Eagles. Everyone expected an accessible scenario for the New York Giants and in the worst case scenario, to be fighting right now for a place in the postseason, however, last week they were eliminated for good when they lost to the Eagles in Philadelphia, registering a record of 5 wins and 10 losses (2 of them in a row), so they will just have to close the season as best as possible.
They are currently third in the NFC East with a .333 average and have the fourth worst record in the conference, only ahead of the Panthers, Cardinals and Commanders.
How are the Los Angeles Rams doing?

In the last month, out of 4 games, they have achieved 3 victories and their only loss was against the Baltimore Ravens (the best team in the league in statistics), an opponent that competed one-on-one and that the difference in the scoreboard was only one possession. 
In the event of a win at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants, this could guarantee the Rams a winning season with a winning record. 
It is worth mentioning that the Rams depend on themselves, since if they win their last two games they would be in the playoffs. In addition, the outlook looks encouraging, since they have most of their players, who are offering a great level and look unstoppable. 
With a record of 8 wins and 7 losses, they are in second place in the NFC West (equal with the Seahawks). Their away numbers this season are 3 wins and 4 losses, but the next game is extremely important in their aspirations for a place in the postseason.
The match will be played at the MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is home to the New York Jets and New York Giants soccer teams. It is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL, with a capacity of 82,500 spectators. 
It is said to have cost around 1.6 billion dollars and was inaugurated on April 10, 2010.
It became the first NFL stadium to adhere to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change's Framework for Action on Climate Change, which aims to achieve global goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It also received SAFETY Act certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after ranking first in spectator safety in sports facilities. 
It currently hosts the world's major events and will soon host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NFL match: Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants Live Updates!

We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

One of the most attention-grabbing games on Sunday at noon, the Rams visit MetLife Stadium in search of a wild card berth, while the Giants, who are already eliminated from the postseason, have shown great things at the end of the season.

