Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

How to watch Rams vs Giants Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 1:00 pm ET
USA TV channel (English): [CBS]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]
History Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants
In their most recent meeting, the Rams defeated the Giants 38-11 on October 17, 2021.
Absence Report / New York Giants
Adoree' Jackson (CB), A'Shawn Robinson (DT), Dexter Lawrence II (DT), Deonte Banks (CB) and Lawrence Cager (TE).
Absence Report / Los Angeles Rams
Joe Noteboom (OT) and Tre Tomlinson (CB).
Key player of New York Giants
In the two quarters, Taylor completed 16 passes for a total of 133 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton, and also had an interception in the end zone on the final play of the game.
Key player of Los Angeles Rams
With these numbers, the Los Angeles quarterback has demonstrated absolute leadership at the head of the team and great quality in the execution of his plays, which have led him to be in the conversations among fans and analysts for being the NFL MVP.
How are the New York Giants doing?
They are currently third in the NFC East with a .333 average and have the fourth worst record in the conference, only ahead of the Panthers, Cardinals and Commanders.
How are the Los Angeles Rams doing?
In the event of a win at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants, this could guarantee the Rams a winning season with a winning record.
It is worth mentioning that the Rams depend on themselves, since if they win their last two games they would be in the playoffs. In addition, the outlook looks encouraging, since they have most of their players, who are offering a great level and look unstoppable.
With a record of 8 wins and 7 losses, they are in second place in the NFC West (equal with the Seahawks). Their away numbers this season are 3 wins and 4 losses, but the next game is extremely important in their aspirations for a place in the postseason.
The match will be played at the MetLife Stadium
It is said to have cost around 1.6 billion dollars and was inaugurated on April 10, 2010.
It became the first NFL stadium to adhere to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change's Framework for Action on Climate Change, which aims to achieve global goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It also received SAFETY Act certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after ranking first in spectator safety in sports facilities.
It currently hosts the world's major events and will soon host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
One of the most attention-grabbing games on Sunday at noon, the Rams visit MetLife Stadium in search of a wild card berth, while the Giants, who are already eliminated from the postseason, have shown great things at the end of the season.