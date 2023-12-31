Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lions vs Cowboys match.
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Lions vs Cowboys live on TV, your options is: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Mick McCarthy!
Mike McCarthy praised Rico Dowdle, who plays RB: "He's a violent runner. He runs with great skill. ... I'm very proud of him. He's finally becoming the running back he can be. He's exceptional. He really gives us a 1-2 punch inside. I really liked him (Brice Young). I had a chance to visit him at Alabama practice two years ago, after his freshman year. You could see his intelligence. I thought it was really cool to throw to his teammates during Pro Day. But as a player, he's very instinctive and has an excellent touch. I think his ball placement and anticipation are top-notch. I definitely liked him when he left. Three years. You have to be practical about these things. In this league, you're always going to have injuries, it's just a question of how many. And when you're in your first year as a quarterback or first year as a member of the team and you have a lot of injuries, there's a lot to do with that. That's a big, big challenge. I think you have to be realistic about the job of any young player. As long as he keeps playing on Sundays, I think he'll be the player everyone thought he would be. Good man, good coach. You talk about the Vic Fangio tree and obviously Vic is an excellent coordinator, but Vic's story is with Dom (Capers). There are a number of things you see during the week that remind you of Dom. EJ did a good job. That's his defense. He definitely challenges him in terms of scheme. That's going to be a big test for us.
Campbell!
Dan Campbell, after the win over the Vikings, gathered the senior players and appreciated the team's campaign: "Whenever you do something like we did, it's special. It's all good, man. And no matter how many wins you have in a row, they're special. But I can tell you something, when you're part of the organization, it's been 30 years since we won a boxing championship, it's special, man. These guys are dying and waiting for it. This one's for you, baby. This one's for you. Now everyone respects us and everyone fears us".
Injury Report: Lions
On the Lions side, Alim McNeill, James Houston, Brock Wright and CJ Gardner-Johnson are all out through injury, as well as Cameron Sutton, who is listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Cowboys
For this match the Cowboys will be without Sean McKeon, Bilami Fehoko Jr, Rico Dowdle and Johnathan Hankins, all injured, as well as Tyron Smith, who is listed as questionable.
NFC North
In the NFC North, the Lions lead the way with 11 wins and four losses, above the Vikings and Packers, both with seven wins and eight losses, and above the Bears, who have six wins and nine losses.
NFC East
In the NFC East the Cowboys are in second place with 10 wins and five losses, below the Eagles, who have 11 wins and four losses, and above the Giants, with five wins and 10 losses, and the Commanders, with four wins and 11 losses.
Last Matches: Lions
The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, have won three and lost two of their last games. On November 23, they lost 29-22 to the Packers. On December 3, a 33-28 victory over the Saints. On December 10, by 28-13, the defeat came against the Bears. On Saturday (16), 42-17, they beat the Broncos and finally, on Sunday (24), 30-24, they beat the Vikings.
Last Matches: Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys come into the match with three wins and two defeats. On November 23, they beat the Commanders 45-10. On November 30, a 41-35 victory over the Seahawks. On December 10, a 33-13 victory over the Eagles. On Sunday (17) the loss came to the Bills, 31-10, and on the other Sunday (254), 22-20, the loss came to the Dolphins.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NFL match: Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.