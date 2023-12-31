New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills of December 31th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how to watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
How are the Patriots doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 21-18 against Pittsburgh, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun. Nov. 26 vs New York, 10-7
Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Los Angeles, 6-0
Thu., Dec. 7 vs Pittsburgh, 21-18
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. Kansas City, 27-17
Sun., Dec. 24 vs. Denver, 26-23
How are the Bills doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 31-10 against Dallas, having a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun. Nov. 19 vs. New York, 32-6
Sun., Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 37-34 TE
Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Kansas City, 20-17 TE
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. Dallas, 31-10 TE, 31-10
Sat., Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles, 24-22
Patriots Player to Watch
University of Alabama Quarterback, 25 year old Mac Jones has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2120, with 10 touchdown passes.
Bills player to watch
University of Wyoming Quarterback, 27 year old Josh Allen has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3778, with 27 touchdown passes.
Patriots Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Kyle Dugger S 31 Dec. Questionable
Hunter Henry TE 31 Dec. Questionable
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 7 Jan. Out
Jabrill Peppers S 31 Dec. Questionable
Shaun Wade CB 31 Dec. Questionable
Anfernee Jennings LB 31 Dec. Questionable
Jonathan Jones CB 31 Dec. Questionable
Christian Barmore DT 31 Dec. Questionable
Myles Bryant CB 31 Dec. Questionable
Rhamondre Stevenson RB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Matthew Slater WR 31 Dec. Questionable
Conor McDermott OT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
J.C. Jackson CB 12 Feb. Out
Cole Strange G 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Riley Reiff OT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Kendrick Bourne WR 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Calvin Anderson OT 31 Dec. Injured reserve
Matthew Judon LB 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Christian Gonzalez CB 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Daniel Ekuale DT 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Marcus Jones CB 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Isaiah Bolden CB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Tre Nixon WR 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Terez Hall LB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Bills Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
AJ Epenesa DE 31 Dec Questionable
DaQuan Jones DT 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Damar Hamlin S 31 Dec. Questionable
Justin Shorter WR 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Jordan Phillips DT 20 Jan. Injured reserve
Matt Milano LB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Damien Harris RB 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Tre'Davious White CB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Tommy Doyle OT 12 Feb. Injured reserve
