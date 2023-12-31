Cincinatti Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Follow with us the live coverage of the Cincinatti Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL Season 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Cincinatti Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs live, corresponding to Day 17 of the NFL Season 2023, in addition to the latest information that arises from the Arrowhead Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute online coverage.
Where and how to watch Cincinatti Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs online live NFL Season 2023

This is the start time of the Cincinatti Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs game on December 31 in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador 4:25 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 pm on ESPN
Spain 11:15 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports 
Paraguay: 5:25 pm on NFL Game Pass 
Peru: 4:25 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 pm on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, is the quarterback of the Chiefs, was the 10th selection of the 2017 Draft. In the current season, he adds 380 passes completed in 568 attempts, with 3938 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Key Player - Cincinatti Bengals

Joe Mixon, is the Bengals running back, was the 48th selection of the 2017 Draft. In the current season, he adds 222 carries, with 858 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3.9 yards per carry.
Head-to-Head: Cincinatti Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

The rivalry series between the Bengals and Chiefs has been played 33 times, including two postseason games, with 18 wins for the Bengals and 15 for the Chiefs. 
Points scored: Cincinatti Bengals 681, Kansas City Chiefs 662.
Injury report

Cincinnati Bengals

NOMBRE                             POS                       FECHA DE REGRESO        STATUS

Ja'Marr Chase                   WR                         31 Dic.                                  Questionable

Jalen Davis                          CB                          31 Dic.                                  Questionable

DJ Ivey                                 CB                          12 Feb.                                 Injury reserve

DJ Reader                           DT                          12 Feb.                                 Injury reserve

Joe Burrow                         QB                          12 Feb.                                 Injury reserve

Tycen Anderson               S                             31 Dic.                                  Injury reserve

Devonnsha Maxwell      DT                          12 Feb.                                 Injury reserve

Kansas City Chiefs

NOMBRE                             POS                       FECHA DE REGRESO        STATUS

Donovan Smith                 OT                          7 Ene.                                   Out

Clyde Edwards-Helaire  RB                          31 Dic.                                  Questionable

L'Jarius Sneed                   CB                          31 Dic.                                  Questionable

Kadarius Toney                 WR                         7 Ene.                                   Out

Isiah Pacheco                    RB                          31 Dic.                                  Questionable

Jerick McKinnon              RB                          20 Ene.                                 Injury reserve

Skyy Moore                       WR                         20 Ene.                                 Injury reserve

Bryan Cook                        S                             7 Ene.                                   Injury reserve

Prince Tega Wanogho    OT                          31 Dic.                                  Injury reserve

Jody Fortson                      TE                           12 Feb.                                 Injury reserve

Nazeeh Johnson              S                             12 Feb.                                 Injury reserve

How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?

The Chiefs come in with a 9-6 record this season and a 4-4 record at home. Kansas City's offense is averaging 22.2 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 17.6 points against per game. 
The Chiefs lead the AFC West, so a win gives them the division title and a spot in the playoffs.
How are the Cincinatti Bengals doing?

The Bengals are 8-7 on the season and 3-4 on the road. Cincinatti's offense averages 21.2 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 23 points against per game.
Follow the action of week 17 of the NFL season

This time, we will have all the incidences of Cincinatti Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs, in an exciting game between two traditional NFL teams, the end of the regular season is near and the Playoffs are approaching, both teams with playoff chances, so it will be an important duel for the definition of the season.
The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium

The Cincinatti Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs match will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, located in the city of Kansas City, in the state of Missouri, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1979, has a capacity for 79451 spectators.
Photo: USA Today Sports
Photo: USA Today Sports
