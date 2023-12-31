Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024
When is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: EverBank Stadium in Florida, USA

Time: 1pm ET

Where to watch: NFL Game Pass

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium will be broadcast on NFL Game Pass.
Over 6.5 in the 1st quarter

The Jaguars' defense is playing poorly, while the Panthers can always deliver good field position and allow scores, even though they've improved in recent weeks. With or without Trevor Lawrence, the over 6.5 in the first quarter is good.
Jacksonville Jaguars favored to win the match

The odds will change a lot if Trevor Lawrence doesn't play and the reason is obvious, even though the quarterback hasn't been able to play well consistently, suffering from injuries. The Jaguars will win again this week, even if the Panthers have gradually improved.
C.J. Beathard

Without Sunshine shining at under center, it's C.J. Beathard who will be the Jaguars' starter against the Panthers. Beathard has played in six games this season, catching 23 of 29 passes for 171 yards and 1 touchdown. Now, it will be his first game as a starter in 2023.
Trevor Lawrence out for Jaguars against Panthers

With a shoulder injury, the quarterback will not take the field for the first time since entering the NFL

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday (31) at 3pm. The information was announced by the team on Friday (29). Lawrence is dealing with a sprained right shoulder. As he is right-handed, the injury would probably affect his performance on the field in the passing game.

It's the first time Lawrence has missed a game since he entered the NFL after the 2021 Draft. This season, the Jaguars quarterback has had physical problems twice more: the first was a sprained ankle and the second, a concussion.

Carolina Panthers

Any positive sign is to be accepted with open arms in Carolina. Bryce Young managed to surpass 300 yards last game for the first time in his career and had some good moments against the Packers, despite the late loss. But which is better, when you don't have the first pick in the Draft and you need to develop your quarterback: losing 33-30 or winning 9-7?

Young's recent development needs to continue and the Jaguars' defense has been playing poorly in recent weeks, one of the reasons for their four straight losses.

Now there's no point in bemoaning the lack of a first-round pick that will soon be first overall, the signing of Frank Reich that didn't work out or the multiple injuries on defense. The final two games are fundamental tests for the squad and the offseason is vital for deciding what the next few years of the franchise will be like. You can't go wrong anymore.

Jacksonville Jaguars

That's four defeats in a row, all in December, just the month when you want to rev up the turbines and take off, not cool down and watch your quarterback make a pained face. The defense has also fallen off considerably, conceding 34 points from Jake Browning, 31 points from Joe Flacco and 30 points from Baker Mayfield.

Even so, the Jaguars can be division champions for the second year in a row if they win and Houston and Indianapolis lose, as they have the better record in the play-offs. For that to happen, it will be essential to have Trevor Lawrence, who has questionable status for the match with a shoulder injury.

The good news is that Cam Robinson will be back to protect Lawrence or the backup QB. The left tackle hasn't played in the last four games, all losses, and has only missed one of the seven games in which he's been on the field.

TIME AND PLACE!

The NFL match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers will take place on Sunday, December 31st at 3pm ET.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, with a record of 8-7 so far, have shown a performance that oscillates between promising and inconsistent throughout the season. At the start, the team went on a winning streak, reaching a solid 8-3 in November.

This initial phase was marked by an efficient attack and a defense that, at crucial moments, knew how to impose itself. However, the recent string of losses to teams like the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Buccaneers has revealed some weaknesses, especially on offense.

Welcome to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive NFL match between two teams: the Jacksonville Jaguars on one side. On the other side is the Carolina Panthers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
