Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024

When is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers live streaming
Trevor Lawrence out for Jaguars against Panthers
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday (31) at 3pm. The information was announced by the team on Friday (29). Lawrence is dealing with a sprained right shoulder. As he is right-handed, the injury would probably affect his performance on the field in the passing game.
It's the first time Lawrence has missed a game since he entered the NFL after the 2021 Draft. This season, the Jaguars quarterback has had physical problems twice more: the first was a sprained ankle and the second, a concussion.
Carolina Panthers
Young's recent development needs to continue and the Jaguars' defense has been playing poorly in recent weeks, one of the reasons for their four straight losses.
Now there's no point in bemoaning the lack of a first-round pick that will soon be first overall, the signing of Frank Reich that didn't work out or the multiple injuries on defense. The final two games are fundamental tests for the squad and the offseason is vital for deciding what the next few years of the franchise will be like. You can't go wrong anymore.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Even so, the Jaguars can be division champions for the second year in a row if they win and Houston and Indianapolis lose, as they have the better record in the play-offs. For that to happen, it will be essential to have Trevor Lawrence, who has questionable status for the match with a shoulder injury.
The good news is that Cam Robinson will be back to protect Lawrence or the backup QB. The left tackle hasn't played in the last four games, all losses, and has only missed one of the seven games in which he's been on the field.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Jacksonville Jaguars, with a record of 8-7 so far, have shown a performance that oscillates between promising and inconsistent throughout the season. At the start, the team went on a winning streak, reaching a solid 8-3 in November.
This initial phase was marked by an efficient attack and a defense that, at crucial moments, knew how to impose itself. However, the recent string of losses to teams like the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Buccaneers has revealed some weaknesses, especially on offense.
Venue: EverBank Stadium in Florida, USA
Time: 1pm ET
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Real time: VAVEL Brazil