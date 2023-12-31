Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Match.
What time is the Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles of December 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Arizona Cardinals)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Marquise Brown (questionable), Paris Johnson Jr. (questionable), Keaontay Ingram (questionable) and Josh Woods (out).
Injury report (Philadelphia Eagles)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Quez Watkins (out), Sydney Brown (out) and Justin Evans (questionable).
Arizona Cardinals Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Arizona Cardinals' offensive and defensive attack. 26-year-old quarterback Kyler Murray (#1) is a standout player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Arizona Cardinals offense. Another player is Rondale Moore (#4) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season she had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for her team. Finally, Linebacker Kyzir White (#7) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in fourth position in the NFC West with 3 games won, 0 tied and 12 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Arizona Cardinals' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 24, 2023 against the Chicago Bears and resulted in a 27-16 loss at Soldier Field. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Philadelphia Eagles Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive and defensive attack. 25-year-old quarterback Jalen Hurts (#1) is a standout player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and will have to lead the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. Another player is A.J. Brown (#11) and plays the wide receiver position. This season he has achieved the most receiving yards and has scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Nakobe Dean (#17) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia football team is progressing well in the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season, they are in first position in the NFC East with 11 games won, 0 tied and 4 lost. The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on December 25, 2023 and resulted in a 33-25 victory against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Lincoln Financial Field is located in the city of Philadelphia, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 68,532 spectators and is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 3, 2003 and cost 512 million dollars to build.