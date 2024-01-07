New York Jets vs New England Patriots LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Jets vs Patriots live on TV, your options is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Bill Belichik!
Patriots coach Bill Belichik said about his tenure with the Patriots: "I prepare for the week, to do my best and help the team win. And when the game ends, I think about the next one. And when the season ends, That's it. But during the week, I don't want to think about what happened five years ago, what's going to happen two years from now, or any other random topic. I'm just preparing for the Jets. I have a commitment to the team I'm coaching , with the players that are here. They deserve my best every day and that's what I'll do for them. Yes, well, Trent has been out this week. He's been dealing with an illness and some flu-like symptoms. He hasn't been on the field this week and I don't think he will be today either. We'll see what happens. Things can change quickly this time of year, so we'll see how things play out. As conditions get closer to game time, we will deal with them accordingly. Yes, I will hold off on any assessment of anyone. I don't think this is appropriate at this time. We're just, as a team, trying to focus on the Jets in our last game here and trying to play our best game of the year. So I'll leave that aside. Well, I always appreciate the opportunity and look forward to Sunday's game against the Jets. Like I said, I'm trying to play our best game this year. That's what we're working towards. I'm sure there will be another time to talk about other things, but right now we're trying to focus on the Jets. All of this is out of my control. I have no control over any of this. Whatever it is, it is what it is. The same goes for training, for the most part. Whatever it is, we practice. I can't control this. Maybe at some point we will play or not play, but we can't do anything about it. We will deal with whatever comes, as will our adversaries. Yes, I think we have a lot of coaches on our team who are good coaches. I'm not in a position to comment on what other teams are or aren't looking for. But yes, I think we have a lot of good coaches on our team. Jerod would be one of them.”
Robert Saleh!
Robert Saleh, head coach of the Jets, asked about Zach Wilson, reinforced the QB's desire to be the team's starter: “Let's be clear, if he was reluctant to play, he wouldn't be here. I just talked to him, [Wilson] wants the ball, he wants to be the starter. [Wilson] believes he is the best quarterback for this team, the guy who gives us the best chance to win.”
Injury Report: Jets
Meanwhile, the Jets will not be able to use Jeremy Rucket, Jake Hanson, Zach Wilson, Wes Schwitzer and Aaron Rodgers, all of whom are injured.
Injury Report: Patriots
For the match, the Patriots will be without the injured Rhamondre Stevenson, Juju Smith-Schuster, Trent Brown, Hunter Henry and Tyrone Wheatley Jr, in addition to having a huge list of questionable players, with: Jalen Mills, Jahlani Tavai, Jabrill Peppers, Christian Barmore , Myles Bryant, Pharaoh Brown, Tyquan Thornton, DeVante Parker, Shaun Wade, Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones and Anfernee Jennings.
AFC East
Both teams are in the AFC East, where the Dolphins lead and are qualified for the postseason with 11 wins and five losses. Below come the Bills, with 10 wins and six losses. The Jets are in third place with six wins and 10 losses and the Patriots are in last place with four wins and 12 losses.
Last Matches: Jets
The New York Jets on the other side also have two wins and three losses in their last games. On day three, 13 to 8, the defeat came to the Falcons. On the 10th, by 30 to 6, the victory was over the Texans. On the 17th, by 30 to 0, the defeat came to the Dolphins. On Sunday (24), by 30 to 28, the victory was over the Commanders and, on Thursday (28), by 37 to 20, the defeat was to the Browns.
Last Matches: Patriots
The New England Patriots arrive for the match with two wins and three losses in their last games. On December 3rd, 6-0, the defeat was for the Chargers. On day seven the victory came 21 to 18 over the Steelers. On the 17th, by 27 to 17, the defeat happened to Chiefs. On Sunday (24), in an almost Merry Christmas, the victory was over the Broncos, by 26 to 23. And on Sunday (31), now almost a Happy New Year, the defeat was to the Bills, by 27 to 21.
