Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game
Photo: Disclosure/Minnesota Vikings

1:00 AM18 minutes ago

Don't miss a detail Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
12:55 AM23 minutes ago

LIONS VS VIKINGS!

12:50 AM28 minutes ago

VIKING NUMBERS!

The Minnesota Vikings face a challenging season, demonstrating mixed performances in several NFL statistics. Offensively, the team is strong. on 22º ranked in points scored per game, recording an average of 20.3 points. However, they stand out in the aerial game, occupying 5th place in the world. position in passing yards per game, with an average of 269 yards, while his ground game is at an all-time high. on 27º place, with an average of 91.5 yards per game.

Possession of the ball has been a challenge, ranking 26th in terms of possession. place, with an average of 28 minutes and 54 seconds per game. Defensively, they have presented average results, allowing an average of 20.8 points per game (12th place). In terms of yards given up per game, they rank 16th in terms of yards given up per game. They are in 18th place, with an average of 330.19 yards, while against the pass they are in 18th place. place, allowing an average of 229.69 yards per game. However, defense against the land game is difficult. is more solid, being in 9th; place, allowing just 100.50 yards per game. In sacks, they rank 14th; position, with 42nd, but they are in 19th place. place in interceptions, recording 11 to date. the moment.

12:45 AM33 minutes ago

LEADERS OF THE VIKINGS!

During the season, Kirk Cousins led the team in aerial yards for the Minnesota Vikings, accumulating 2,331 yards, while T.J. Hockenson excelled in receptions, totaling 960 yards. Alexander Mattison led the rushing game with 676 yards, followed by Ty Chandler.

The defense had a significant highlight with Danielle Hunter leading in sacks, reaching an impressive total of 15.5, followed by D.J. Wonnum. Byron Murphy Jr. led in interceptions, collecting 3 throughout the season.

In terms of tackles, Camryn Bynum led the way with 130 total tackles, demonstrating a solid defensive presence alongside Josh Metellus, Jordan Hicks and Ivan Pace Jr.

Although the season had its ups and downs, individual highlights, such as Cousins on offense, Hunter on quarterback pressure and Murphy Jr. on interceptions, show the players' multifaceted contributions -key to the Minnesota Vikings' overall performance during the season.

12:40 AM38 minutes ago

LIONS NUMBERS!

The Detroit Lions have shown solid performance this season, occupying prominent positions in several NFL statistics. Offensively, the team stands out, ranking 5th in the rankings. ranked in points scored per game, with an average of 26.9 points. They are also in the top three in total yards per game, ranking 3rd in total yards per game. place with an average of 407.9 yards. In the aerial game, they occupy 6th place. place, averaging 267.9 yards per game, and are 4th in the league. best team in rushing yards, with an average of 140.1 yards.

In addition, control of ball possession has been efficient, occupying 3rd place in the rankings. place, with an average of 31 minutes and 45 seconds per game. Defensively, there is highlights, such as its strong defense against the ground game, ranking 5th in the rankings. place, allowing just 88.75 yards per game. However, there are There is room for improvement, especially in defense against the pass, where they are 25th overall. place, allowing an average of 240.38 yards per game. Despite having recorded 14 interceptions (14th place), the number of sacks is down. on 26º place, with 37 in total. In terms of points conceded per game, they are 23rd in terms of points conceded per game. place, allowing an average of 23.4 points.

12:35 AM43 minutes ago

LION LEADERS!

This season, Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions in aerial yards, accumulating 4,255 yards, while Jalen Reeves-Maybin stood out with 31 tackles. Amon-Ra St. Brown led in receiving yards, totaling 1,371 yards, followed by Sam LaPorta and Josh Reynolds. 

In ground efforts, David Montgomery led in rushing yards with 975, followed closely by Jahmyr Gibbs with 915 yards. As for sacks, Aidan Hutchinson was the team leader with 9.5, while Kerby Joseph stood out in interceptions, managing 4 throughout the season.

In terms of tackles, Alex Anzalone led the way with 120 total tackles, followed by Jack Campbell and Kerby Joseph. The team's overall performance was boosted by several notable individual contributions, with players such as Hutchinson, St. Brown and Anzalone leading key statistics in their respective areas, demonstrating an even distribution of talent and effort in several key positions.

12:30 AMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

Ford Field is is a stadium located in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Opened in 2002, it is the home of the Detroit Lions, an NFL team, and the stage for several sporting and cultural events. With a capacity for more than 65,000 spectators, the stadium is one of the best in the world. recognized for its modern architecture and innovative design. Comprised of four levels of seating, its facilities include 132 luxury suites, as well as restaurants, bars and entertainment areas. Its artificial lawn features state-of-the-art technology, providing ideal conditions for American football matches and other events. Ford Field also hosts concerts by renowned artists and corporate events, expanding its versatility and importance in the Detroit community. Its strategic location in the city center contributes to its accessibility and prominence as an icon of the region. With landmark events and a vibrant atmosphere, Ford Field continues to be an iconic venue for entertainment and sports in the United States.
12:25 AMan hour ago

SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!

In the recent NFC North season, Detroit led the division with an impressive 11-5 record, achieving a .688 win rate. Meanwhile, Green Bay, Minnesota and Chicago finished with similar records, all with 8 wins and 8 losses, resulting in a .500 rating for the Packers and .438 for the Vikings and Bears.

This season in the NFC North was marked by the surprising rise of Detroit, which achieved a prominent position at the top of the division, while Green Bay was unable to maintain its usual dominance. Minnesota and Chicago had identical performances, but were not able to stand out enough to compete with the Detroit Lions.

Overall, it was an exciting season, with Detroit emerging as the dominant force in the NFC North, defying expectations and making its mark while other teams struggled to keep pace.

12:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings game will be played at Ford Field, with a capacity at 65.000 people.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo