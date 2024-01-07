Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Live Score Here
LIONS VS VIKINGS!
VIKING NUMBERS!
Possession of the ball has been a challenge, ranking 26th in terms of possession. place, with an average of 28 minutes and 54 seconds per game. Defensively, they have presented average results, allowing an average of 20.8 points per game (12th place). In terms of yards given up per game, they rank 16th in terms of yards given up per game. They are in 18th place, with an average of 330.19 yards, while against the pass they are in 18th place. place, allowing an average of 229.69 yards per game. However, defense against the land game is difficult. is more solid, being in 9th; place, allowing just 100.50 yards per game. In sacks, they rank 14th; position, with 42nd, but they are in 19th place. place in interceptions, recording 11 to date. the moment.
LEADERS OF THE VIKINGS!
The defense had a significant highlight with Danielle Hunter leading in sacks, reaching an impressive total of 15.5, followed by D.J. Wonnum. Byron Murphy Jr. led in interceptions, collecting 3 throughout the season.
In terms of tackles, Camryn Bynum led the way with 130 total tackles, demonstrating a solid defensive presence alongside Josh Metellus, Jordan Hicks and Ivan Pace Jr.
Although the season had its ups and downs, individual highlights, such as Cousins on offense, Hunter on quarterback pressure and Murphy Jr. on interceptions, show the players' multifaceted contributions -key to the Minnesota Vikings' overall performance during the season.
LIONS NUMBERS!
In addition, control of ball possession has been efficient, occupying 3rd place in the rankings. place, with an average of 31 minutes and 45 seconds per game. Defensively, there is highlights, such as its strong defense against the ground game, ranking 5th in the rankings. place, allowing just 88.75 yards per game. However, there are There is room for improvement, especially in defense against the pass, where they are 25th overall. place, allowing an average of 240.38 yards per game. Despite having recorded 14 interceptions (14th place), the number of sacks is down. on 26º place, with 37 in total. In terms of points conceded per game, they are 23rd in terms of points conceded per game. place, allowing an average of 23.4 points.
LION LEADERS!
In ground efforts, David Montgomery led in rushing yards with 975, followed closely by Jahmyr Gibbs with 915 yards. As for sacks, Aidan Hutchinson was the team leader with 9.5, while Kerby Joseph stood out in interceptions, managing 4 throughout the season.
In terms of tackles, Alex Anzalone led the way with 120 total tackles, followed by Jack Campbell and Kerby Joseph. The team's overall performance was boosted by several notable individual contributions, with players such as Hutchinson, St. Brown and Anzalone leading key statistics in their respective areas, demonstrating an even distribution of talent and effort in several key positions.
GAME STAGE!
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!
This season in the NFC North was marked by the surprising rise of Detroit, which achieved a prominent position at the top of the division, while Green Bay was unable to maintain its usual dominance. Minnesota and Chicago had identical performances, but were not able to stand out enough to compete with the Detroit Lions.
Overall, it was an exciting season, with Detroit emerging as the dominant force in the NFC North, defying expectations and making its mark while other teams struggled to keep pace.