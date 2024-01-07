Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live streaming
The game!
Carolina is coming off a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Bucs fell 23-13 to fellow NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.
Scroll below for more information on this season finale matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
History: Panthers vs Buccaneers
Carolina and Tampa Bay have played 46 times in the regular season and the Panthers lead the series 25-21.
In the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers lead the series 13-10.
The last time these two teams met in the regular season was on Dec. 3 of this season, when Tampa Bay won 21-18.
Panthers' strengths and weaknesses
The 3-4 defense has good players and could be a good unit again in 2023. DE Brian Burns needs to stay healthy, while CJ Henderson and Donte Jackson make an excellent CB duo on the outside.
Buccaneers' strengths and weaknesses
The defense has some great names, but in my opinion they have problems in the secondary where they'll have a lot of trouble in this game. The front seven is very good with a mix of young and experienced players. The secondary has good CBs, but the safeties are the unit's weak point.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Luckily for the Bucs, their last game of the season is against the Carolina Panthers, whose players are thinking more about Cancun on vacation than this Sunday's game. This will be the third division title in a row if confirmed.
Mayfield can then return to the playoffs after a 2020 campaign with the Browns and improve on his already career-best numbers: 3,907 yards and 28 TDs, with 11 TDs and three interceptions in the last five games.
Carolina Panthers
The most important thing now is to regain the confidence of Bryce Young, who continues to have very bad games but the dysfunction around him must be taken into account. The offensive line doesn't block, apart from Adam Thielen the receiving corps is weak and he doesn't have a head coach.
Young has suffered 62 sacks this season, his third-worst record, and should suffer more from the Bucs' pass rush. Carolina fans wouldn't want to see this season again even if it were painted gold.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Buccaneers (8-8), despite being beaten 23-13 by the Saints last week, are still top of the NFC South and if they win they're guaranteed a place in the playoffs. The Panthers, meanwhile, with two wins in 16 games, are only guaranteed the worst record in the NFL and can't even take the first pick in the Draft as a consolation, since it was traded to the Bears.
There's no doubt about it: although the Bucs had a terrible game last week and the Panthers have shown some progress, the Florida team is playing for the playoffs and the division title and Baker Mayfield, even though a blow to the ribs in the last game casts some doubt on his condition, will shine this Sunday.
Venue: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
Time: 1pm ET
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil