Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in NFL Match
Foto: Buccaneers

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:00 AM18 minutes ago

When is the Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Time: 1pm ET

Where to watch: NFL Game Pass

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

12:55 AM23 minutes ago

How and where to watch Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match at Gillette Stadium will be broadcast on NFL Game Pass.
12:50 AM28 minutes ago

The game!

The Panthers (2-14) host the 8-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina is coming off a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Bucs fell 23-13 to fellow NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.

Scroll below for more information on this season finale matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

12:45 AM33 minutes ago

History: Panthers vs Buccaneers

 

Carolina and Tampa Bay have played 46 times in the regular season and the Panthers lead the series 25-21.

In the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers lead the series 13-10.

The last time these two teams met in the regular season was on Dec. 3 of this season, when Tampa Bay won 21-18.

12:40 AM38 minutes ago

Panthers' strengths and weaknesses

The Carolina Panthers were very aggressive in the draft to move up to the 1st pick and select QB Bryce Young. He's been having a pretty bad season so far and needs to improve a lot to pay off what the Panthers traded to acquire him in the draft. The supporting cast, such as the receivers, has some interesting names, but none that are eye-catching, as does the running game and the offensive line, which will be sorely tested.

The 3-4 defense has good players and could be a good unit again in 2023. DE Brian Burns needs to stay healthy, while CJ Henderson and Donte Jackson make an excellent CB duo on the outside.

12:35 AM43 minutes ago

Buccaneers' strengths and weaknesses

After a glittering season, the team must return to the doldrums with an expensive and bad team. QB Baker Mayfield shouldn't make the team as competitive, but he can't complain about the support of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Cade Otton, who are good players. The running game is in the hands of RB Rachaad White, who was a reserve and now takes full ownership of the team's backfield.

The defense has some great names, but in my opinion they have problems in the secondary where they'll have a lot of trouble in this game.  The front seven is very good with a mix of young and experienced players. The secondary has good CBs, but the safeties are the unit's weak point.

Buccaneers
Buccaneers

 

12:30 AMan hour ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs had four wins in December and Baker Mayfield was finally getting respect in a season worthy of comeback player of the year. But when it came time to shut the door on their rivals and take the NFC South, they were thrashed at home by the New Orleans Saints, an unstable and disappointing team.

Luckily for the Bucs, their last game of the season is against the Carolina Panthers, whose players are thinking more about Cancun on vacation than this Sunday's game. This will be the third division title in a row if confirmed.

Mayfield can then return to the playoffs after a 2020 campaign with the Browns and improve on his already career-best numbers: 3,907 yards and 28 TDs, with 11 TDs and three interceptions in the last five games.

12:25 AMan hour ago

Carolina Panthers

That the Panthers' season is over hasn't been news since basically October. Since then, the team has dragged its feet, fired its coach, the owner has not only made decisions that are difficult to explain, but he even threw booze on the Jaguars fans at the last game... and all this to avoid getting a pick in next year's Draft.

The most important thing now is to regain the confidence of Bryce Young, who continues to have very bad games but the dysfunction around him must be taken into account. The offensive line doesn't block, apart from Adam Thielen the receiving corps is weak and he doesn't have a head coach.

Young has suffered 62 sacks this season, his third-worst record, and should suffer more from the Bucs' pass rush. Carolina fans wouldn't want to see this season again even if it were painted gold.

12:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place in the NFL on Sunday, January 7th at 1pm ET.

The Buccaneers (8-8), despite being beaten 23-13 by the Saints last week, are still top of the NFC South and if they win they're guaranteed a place in the playoffs. The Panthers, meanwhile, with two wins in 16 games, are only guaranteed the worst record in the NFL and can't even take the first pick in the Draft as a consolation, since it was traded to the Bears.

There's no doubt about it: although the Bucs had a terrible game last week and the Panthers have shown some progress, the Florida team is playing for the playoffs and the division title and Baker Mayfield, even though a blow to the ribs in the last game casts some doubt on his condition, will shine this Sunday.

12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial NFL match between two teams: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one side. On the other side is the Carolina Panthers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo