Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:25 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL Season2024

In a few moments we will share with you the Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders  live starting lineups for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from Allegiant Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:20 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders online and live NFL Season 2024

This is the kickoff time for Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders  on Jan. 7 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:25 p.m. p.m. on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 5:25 p.m. on FOX and NFL+

Spain: 11:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 5:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL Game Pass

4:15 AM2 hours ago

Key Player: Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams, is the Raiders' wide receiver, 53rd overall selection in the 2014 Draft. On the current season, he has 98 pass receptions, with 1098 yards and 7 touchdowns. 
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Key Player: Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson, is the quarterback of the Broncos, 75th overall selection in the 2012 Draft. In the current season, he has 26 touchdown throws for 8 interceptions, 3070 yards and 297 pass completions in 447 attempts.
4:05 AM2 hours ago

Head to Head: Broncos vs Raiders

The Broncos / Raiders rivalry series has been played 128 times, including two postseason games, with the Denver Broncos winning 54 games and the Las Vegas Raiders winning 72 games, and two games have ended in a tie.
Points scored: Las Vegas Raiders 2778, Denver Broncos 2605.
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Injury Report

Denver Broncos

Player

POS

Return Date

STATUS

Mike McGlinchey

OT

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Chris Manhertz

TE

12 Feb.

 Out

Delarrin Turner-Yell

S

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Greg Dulcich

TE

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Dwayne Washington

RB

12 Feb.

 Out

K'Waun Williams

CB

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Caden Sterns

S

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Jalen Virgil

WR

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Jonas Griffith

LB

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Tim Patrick

WR

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

 

Las Vegas Raiders

Player

POS

Return Date

STATUS

Michael Mayer

TE

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Thayer Munford Jr.

OT

7 Ene.

 In doubt

Josh Jacobs

RB

12 Feb.

 Out

Brandon Facyson

CB

7 Ene.

Questionable

Jakob Johnson

FB

7 Ene.

Questionable

Jesper Horsted

TE

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Kana'i Mauga

LB

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Dalton Wagner

OT

12 Feb.

Reserva lesionada

Brittain Brown

RB

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Darien Butler

LB

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

Austin Walter

RB

12 Feb.

Injury Reserve

 

3:55 AM2 hours ago

How are the Las Vegas Raiders doing?

The Raiders come in with a 7-9 record this season and a 5-3 home record. The Las Vegas offense is averaging 19.06 points per game and has only conceded an average of 19.81 points per game defensively.
3:50 AM2 hours ago

How are the Denver Broncos doing?

The Broncos come in with an 8-8 record this season and a 3-4 record as visitors. Denver's offense is averaging 21.4 points per game and has only conceded an average of 24.1 points per game defensively.
3:45 AM2 hours ago

Follow the action of week 18 of the NFL season

On this occasion, we will have all the incidents of the Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders, in an exciting game between two teams with aspirations of adding victories in the regular season, although without chances of getting into playoff positions. Both teams located in the AFC West, succumbed once again to the effectiveness of the Chiefs, who secured the division title last week, so both Broncos and Raiders are already thinking about the upcoming season.
3:40 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium

The Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, located in the city of Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 65,000 spectators.
This stadium will be the home of Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place next Sunday, February 11.
Photo: Allegiant Stadium
Photo: Allegiant Stadium
3:35 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NFL 2023 Season match: Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Live Updates!

My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo