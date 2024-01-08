Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
What do the Bills need to qualify for the Playoffs and become AFC East champions?
Tune in here Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins match in the NFL.
What time is Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins of January 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 7:20 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 22:20 hours
Chile: 22:20 hours
Colombia: 20:20 hours
Peru: 8:20 p.m.
USA: 8:20pm ET
Ecuador: 8:20 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:20 hours
Paraguay: 21:20 hours
Spain: 03:20 hours
Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How is Dolphins coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 30-0 against New York, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun. Dec. 3 vs Washington, 45-15
Mon., Dec. 11 vs. Tennessee, 28-27
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. New York, 30-0
Sun., Dec. 24 vs. Dallas, 22-20
Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Baltimore, 56-19
How are the Bills doing?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 31-10 against Dallas, having a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun, Nov. 26 vs Philadelphia, 37-34 TE
Sun, Dec. 10 vs Kansas City, 20-17 TE
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. Dallas, 31-10 TE
Sat., Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles, 24-22
Sun., Dec. 31 vs. New England, 27-21
Dolphins player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa, 25 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 4451, with 28 touchdown passes.
Bills player to watch
University of Wyoming Quarterback, 27 year old Josh Allen has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3947, with 27 touchdown passes.
Dolphin Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Jerome Baker LB 7 Jan. Injured Reserve
Tyreek Hill WR 7 Jan. Questionable
Jaylen Waddle WR 7 Jan. Questionable
De'Von Achane RB 7 Jan. Questionable
Raheem Mostert RB 7 Jan. Questionable
David Long Jr. LB 7 Jan. Questionable
Jevon Holland S 7 Jan. Questionable
Austin Jackson G 7 Jan. Questionable
Zach Sieler DT 7 Jan. Questionable
Liam Eichenberg OT 7 Jan. Questionable
Lester Cotton G 7 Jan. Questionable
Terron Armstead OT 7 Jan. Questionable
Duke Riley LB 7 Jan. Questionable
Robert Hunt OT 7 Jan. Questionable
Xavien Howard CB 7 Jan. Questionable
Bradley Chubb LB 12 Feb. Out
Connor Williams G 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Jaelan Phillips LB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Salvon Ahmed RB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Isaiah Wynn OT 7 Jan. Injured reserve
Erik Ezukanma WR 7 Jan. Out
Keion Crossen CB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Bills Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status. Micah Hyde S 7 Jan. Questionable Leonard Floyd DE 7 Jan. Questionable Justin Shorter WR 12 Feb. Injured Reserve Damar Hamlin S 7 Jan. Questionable Jordan Phillips DT 20 Jan. Injured Reserve Matt Milano LB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve Damien Harris RB 7 Jan. Injured Reserve Tre'Davious White CB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve Tommy Doyle OT 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins, corresponding to the NFL. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, at 8:20 pm.
To be crowned in the AFC they need:
Victory over the Miami Dolphins
To advance to the playoffs they need one of the following combinations:
Tie against Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers' loss or tie
Jacksonville Jaguars loss or tie
Tie between Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts