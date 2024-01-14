Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs Match.
What time is the Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs match for NFL Playoffs Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs of January 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Miami Dolphins)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Xavien Howard (out), Jaylen Waddle (questionable) and Raheem Mostert (questionable).
Injury report (Kansas City Chiefs)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Jerick McKinnon (IR), Wanya Morris (out), Justyn Ross (questionable) and Kadarius Toney (questionable).
Miami Dolphins Players to Watch
There are three Miami Dolphins players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (#1), the 25-year-old is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense with his experience. Another player is Tyreek Hill (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Saturday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Miami Dolphins offense. Finally, linebacker David Long Jr. (#51) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team this season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins finished the regular phase of the 2023-2024 NFL tournament well, they are in second position in the AFC East with 11 games won, 0 tied and 6 lost. Their goal this season is to win this game to get a ticket to the next phase of the postseason. The Miami Dolphins' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 7, 2024 and resulted in a 21-14 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Kansas City Chiefs Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive and defensive attack. 28-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes (#15) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Saturday's game because of his experience and will have to lead the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. Another player is Travis Kelce (#87) and he plays the wide receiver position. This season he has had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Drue Tranquill (#23) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas football team finished the 2023-2024 regular season of the NFL (National Football League), they are in first position in the AFC West with 11 games won, 0 tied and 6 lost. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on January 7, 2024 and resulted in a 13-12 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium for another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is located in the city of Kansas City, Missouri, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 76,416 spectators and is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 2022 and cost $301 million to build.