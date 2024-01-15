Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions match in the NFL.
What time is Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions of January 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
USA: 8:00pm ET
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How is Detroit Lions coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 30-0 against New York, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive in the playoffs.
Week 14: Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Chicago, 28-13
Week 15: Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Denver, 42-17
Week 16: Sun., Dec. 24 vs. Minnesota, 30-24
Week 17: Sat., Dec. 30 vs. Dallas, 20-19
Week 18: Sun., Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota, 30-20
How are the Los Angeles Rams doing?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 30-22 against New Orleans, having a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive in the playoffs.
Week 14: Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Baltimore, 37-31 TE
Week 15: Sun., Dec. 17 vs. Washington, 28-20 TE
Week 16: Thurs., Dec. 21 vs. New Orleans, 30-22 TE
Week 17: Sun., Dec. 31 vs. New York, 26-25 TE, 26-25
Week 18: Sun., Jan. 7 vs. San Francisco, 21-20
Player to watch for the Rams
University of Georgia Quarterback, 35 year old Matthew Stafford has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3965, with 24 touchdown passes, seeing his club advance in the next stage of the Playoffs.
Detroit's player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Carolina, 29-year-old Jared Goff has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 4575, with 30 touchdown passes, seeing his club advance in the next stage of the Playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams Injuries:
These would be the players the Los Angeles Rams will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Tyler Higbee TE 14 Jan. Questionable
Jordan Fuller S 14 Jan. Questionable
Kevin Dotson G 14 Jan. Questionable
Joe Noteboom OT 14 Jan. Questionable
Troy Reeder LB 14 Jan. Questionable
Shaun Jolly CB 11 Feb. Injured reserve
Hunter Long TE 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Alex Ward LS 13 Jan. Injured Reserve
Stetson Bennett QB 12 Feb. Out
Detroit Lions Injuries:
These would be the players Detroit Lions will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
James Mitchell TE 14 Jan. Questionable
Sam LaPorta TE 14 Jan. Questionable
Jerry Jacobs CB 14 Jan. Questionable
Kalif Raymond WR 14 Jan. Questionable
James Houston LB 14 Jan. Injured Reserve
Emmanuel Moseley CB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G 14 Jan. Injured reserve
Scott Daly LS 14 Jan. Injured reserve
Zonovan Knight RB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Matt Nelson OT 14 Jan. Injured Reserve
Nate Sudfeld QB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Shane Zylstra TE 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, at 8:00 pm.