Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions match in the NFL.
What time is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions of January 21st, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How is Detroit Lions coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 24-23 against Los Angeles Rams, having a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive in the playoffs, looking for the pass to the SuperBowl. Week 15: Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Denver, 42-17
Week 16: Sun., Dec. 24 vs. Minnesota, 30-24
Week 17: Sat., Dec. 30 vs. Dallas, 20-19
Week 18: Sun., Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota, 30-20
Wild Card Week: Sun., Jan. 14 vs. Los Angeles, 24-23
How is Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 32-0 against Philadelphia Eagles, having a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive in the playoffs, looking for the pass to the SuperBowl. Week 15: Sun. Dec. 17 vs. Green Bay, 34-20
Week 16: Sun., Dec. 24 vs. Jacksonville, 30-12
Week 17: Sun., Dec. 31 vs. New Orleans, 23-13
Week 18: Sun., Jan. 7 vs. Carolina, 9-0
Wild Card Week: Mon., Jan. 15 vs. Philadelphia, 32-9
Tampa Bay's Player to Watch
University of Oklahoma Quarterback, 28 year old Baker Mayfield has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 4044, with 28 touchdown passes, seeing his club advance in the next stage.
Detroit's player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Carolina, 29-year-old Jared Goff has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 4575, with 30 touchdown passes, seeing his club advance in the next stage.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injuries:
These would be the players the Los Angeles Rams will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Chase Edmonds RB 21 Jan. Questionable
Chris Godwin WR 21 Jan. Questionable
Shaquil Barrett LB 21 Jan. Questionable
Mike Greene DE 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Yaya Diaby LB 21 Jan. Questionable
Ryan Jensen C 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Detroit Lions Injuries:
These would be the players Detroit Lions will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Kalif Raymond WR 21 Jan. Questionable
Sam LaPorta TE 21 Jan. Questionable
James Mitchell TE 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Jerry Jacobs CB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Emmanuel Moseley CB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G 21 Jan. Injured Reserve
Scott Daly LS 21 Jan. Injured Reserve
Zonovan Knight RB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Matt Nelson OT 21 Jan. Injured Reserve
Nate Sudfeld QB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Shane Zylstra TE 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions NFL game. The match will take place at Ford Field, at 3:00 pm.